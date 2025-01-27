This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland have been told to set an asking price anywhere between £20-25 million for in-demand starlet Jobe Bellingham, who is once again the subject of significant transfer interest this month.

The Black Cats will be looking to add further recruits while retaining the core of Regis Le Bris' squad in the remainder of the mid-season transfer window, with a potential Premier League return on the horizon come the end of the campaign.

Sunderland are fourth in the Championship with the division's youngest squad, meaning transfer speculation has seldom been too far away from the Stadium of Light in recent times. One player who routinely finds himself at the forefront of speculation is Bellingham, who has enjoyed a stunning year-and-a-half stay to date on Wearside after signing from Birmingham City for just £1.5 million in the summer of 2023.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen tracking Sunderland AFC's Jobe Bellingham

According to a report published by The Sun, Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen both had scouts in attendance watching Bellingham in Sunderland's 1-0 victory at Derby County last week.

Dortmund have been heavily linked to the 19-year-old, who could well end up following in the footsteps of older brother Jude after he made the move from Birmingham to Signal Iduna Park four-and-a-half years ago. Meanwhile, reigning Bundesliga champions Leverkusen are reportedly "readying a bid" for Bellingham, who also has interest from the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace along with Manchester United.

Sunderland are said to intend on retaining Bellingham beyond the January transfer window, which closes in a week's time, but they are braced for activity ahead of next Monday's deadline.

Bellingham has led a key role in his side's promotion charge this season, establishing himself as one of the Championship's outstanding midfielders.

Jobe Bellingham's 24/25 Sunderland stats via FotMob, as of January 27 Appearances 26 Goals 4 Assists 3 Chances created 35 Pass accuracy 85.4% Successful dribbles 24 Tackles won 31

The teenager has started every available fixture in 24/25, only missing three games through suspension, and will no doubt have a leading part to play if Sunderland end up getting promoted - should he stay put, of course.

Sunderland AFC told to set £20-25m Jobe Bellingham asking price amid Dortmund, Leverkusen transfer interest

FLW asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Jordan Newcombe, if he sees Bellingham entertaining a move to either of the two Bundesliga outfits pursuing his signature if Sunderland fail to gain promotion and to name a price tag for the England youth international.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan is worried about retaining Bellingham, along with other courted midfield talents such as Chris Rigg and Dan Neil, if Sunderland's promotion bid falls short, and he believes the prodigy should be broadly valued anywhere between £20-35 million.

Jordan told FLW: "Now, where do I start on Jobe Bellingham?"

"Obviously I understand some German sides have sent scouts out to watch him, and he's one of those players we can't really lose at the moment - especially after the weekend's performance [2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle]

"He might not have been at his best, even most of the team may not have been, but I don't see him leaving this transfer window. Next season, if we don't go up, it's going to be a real possibility along with Rigg, Neil and a few others, it's just one of those things.

"If we lose those three midfielders, it's game over for us because we're not going to get other midfielders like that. If we don't get promoted, I do see it as a risk and that's something we can't [afford] to do and when it comes to the price tag, I know people will say he's highly-valued because of his name when that's not the case in my opinion.

"I'm going to say probably around £30-35 million. He's developed a lot, he's a great player, he's obviously not up to the standard of his brother but at the end of the day, it's the Championship.

"Worst comes to the worst, I'd say £20 million but I'm going to say roughly £20-25 million. But with Dortmund and Leverkusen being in for him, we can definitely snatch a bit more from them if they're desperate enough.

"But right now I don't see him going. If we don't go up that may be a high possibility and a massive risk despite having a contract until 2027, it's going to be hard to keep him if we don't get promoted and that's why we need to.

"Half of these players may end up going if we don't go up and that's something we can't afford to do."