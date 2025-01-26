Scouts from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund were present at Pride Park last week to watch Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

The brother of Jude has been planting the foundations to follow in his brother's footsteps with the Wearside club, and has now garnered some interest from the German giants.

Of course, his big brother made the move from the Championship to the Bundesliga back in 2020, which played a massive part in his rise to stardom. Now, the Black Cats midfielder may have the chance to make his move abroad, as he continues to catch the eye in the EFL.

In a report from The Sun, it has been revealed that both top scouts from the two German powerhouses were present at Pride Park to watch Jobe this past week in Sunderland's 1-0 win over Derby County.

The youngster continues to be touted for a move away from the Stadium of Light, as clubs from across Europe circle for his services.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen eye up Jobe Bellingham as details of scouting trip emerge

As mentioned, Dortmund played a huge part in the meteoric rise of Jude Bellingham, acting as the middle stepping stone between the Championship and his big-money Real Madrid transfer. Now the Yellows are hoping they can recreate that success with his younger brother.

However, Dortmund aren't alone in their pursuit of Jobe, as Bundesliga rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, also had a scout present to watch the 19-year-old in his recent match against Derby County.

Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland stats (Fotmob) Matches Goals Assists Pass accuracy Chances created Duels won Recoveries 26 3 4 85.4% 35 51.7% 150 *League stats only - Accurate as of 26 Jan 2025

Struggling Dortmund reportedly want to make it a family double, with Jobe following in his brother's footsteps. They sent top scout, Bastian Schulz, to watch the youngster in action, whilst Leverkusen's Lukas Schmitz was also present at Pride Park.

Sunderland secured a 1-0 victory, thanks to Eliezer Mayenda's first-half strike, with Bellingham playing the full match in the heart of the Mackems midfield.

Finding himself a talking point in English football, the ex-Birmingham wonderkid's stock is on the roof currently, which won't see his club selling on the cheap.

Borussia Dortmund may have the upper hand to strike a deal for Jobe Bellingham

With the success of his brother at Signal Iduna Park, it's natural to assume that should the Yellow's come calling, Bellingham would jump at the opportunity to bring the family name back to Dortmund.

His relationship with Jude has always been close, which is evident as the two have been photographed together on plenty of occasions. And with the England star having experienced life with BVB first hand, there could certainly be some advice offered to his younger brother, if the opportunity came calling.

However, the 19-year-old might not want to follow his brother's path to success, instead carving his own. The Bundesliga has been a breeding ground for young English players to put their name on the map in recent years, and the chance to work with a top manager like Xavi Alonso could be too good to turn down.

The family links will, of course, give Dortmund the upper hand when it comes to negotiations. Jude will undoubtedly speak very highly of the club which helped pave the road to Real Madrid, which could turn his younger brother's head towards a move to Signal Iduna Park.