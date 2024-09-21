Sunderland are expected to be serious contenders for promotion this season in the Championship.

Last season was full of inconsistency, as several managerial changes meant that the young Sunderland squad struggled at times to pick up real form in the league.

Over the summer, the Black Cats entered a new and exciting era, as Frenchman, Regis Le Bris, was appointed as manager and given his first role in English football.

The 48-year-old has real experience of coaching young talent back in his home country, having overseen the youth squads of Lorient and Rennes for nearly two decades.

The Championship brings an entirely new challenge to Le Bris, but with such a young Sunderland squad full of incredible promise, it seemed like the perfect fit.

Le Bris' tenure got off to a perfect start in the second tier, as he guided his side to four wins from their first four games, scoring 10 goals in the process and looking a real threat for promotion so early in the season.

As expected, Sunderland had to deal with the heartbreaking departure of Jack Clarke this summer, as he left for the Premier League to join newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Clarke contributed to 19 goals last season, so he was always going to be a big miss, but Sunderland still have players with immense potential in the squad.

Jobe Bellingham, for example, is one player that they fought hard to keep hold of this summer, as he is hugely influential in the middle of the park. Today, FLW looks at how much the younger Bellingham brother is earning per week at Sunderland.

How much is Jobe Bellingham estimated to be on per week?

The Bellingham family must feel as though they have won the lottery, as their two sons are really making a name for themselves. Jobe is stepping out of his older brother's shadow and is proving his worth as a regular starter in the Championship at such a young age.

According to Capology, Bellingham is earning an estimated £12.5k a week at the Stadium of Light, which equates to a rough annual salary of £650k, along with the more experienced Patrick Roberts, who is earning the same amount.

Only four current Sunderland players are earning more than Bellingham. Dan Ballard, Alan Browne and loanee, Salis Abdul Samed, are all earning an estimated £15k a week. Chris Mepham, who joined on loan from Bournemouth this summer, sits at the top of the list by some distance, as he earns an estimated £35k a week.

Bellingham still has four years remaining on his contract, having signed a new deal this summer, meaning he is still to be paid an estimated £2.6 million over the length of his contract.

Bellingham will be crucial for Sunderland this season

Despite his age, Bellingham is one of Sunderland's most important players, so it makes sense for him to be so high in the club's highest-earner list.

The youngster signed for Sunderland last summer and immediately became a crucial part of their first-team squad at the age of 17. He started all but three league games for the Black Cats last season, scoring seven goals in total, including a brace against Rotherham in just his third league start for the club.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 Championship stats, as per Fotmob Minutes Played Goals Shots Shots on Target Pass Accuracy Chances Created Touches 3,642 7 56 24 86.7% 38 2,020

His versatility means that, despite predominantly being a number ten, he was even used as a centre forward on a number of occasions last season. This season, new manager, Le Bris, has opted to play him in a slightly more defensive midfield role in a couple of games, with the likes of Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Alan Browne in support.

Sunderland have a good chance of finishing strongly in the Championship this season, and Bellingham is one of the many young talents that can help them potentially achieve promotion to the top flight.