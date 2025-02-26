Sunderland completed a last-gasp deadline day transfer in early February to bring Liverpool teen Jayden Danns to the Stadium of Light - but it appears to have been a pointless move.

It was confirmed that the striker would remain at Liverpool's training ground despite signing for the Wearside outfit due to a back injury, which was discovered during the medical process, and it was reported by Chronicle Live that the Black Cats are not paying anything for the player while he remains at Anfield to recover.

However, while it was hoped he could make a return before the end of the season, it has now been claimed by Roker Report that optimism over seeing Danns in the red and white of Sunderland this season is fading.

This is a disaster for everyone involved if that is what happens, ultimately wasting everyone’s time at a crucial part of the season.

Sunderland’s Jayden Danns opportunity seems to have been taken away from them

While the actual financial cost of signing Danns will amount to nothing if he never plays for the club during this loan spell, there is still an opportunity cost that comes with pursuing this deal.

The youngster is an exciting talent, and could’ve helped Regis Le Bris as they struggle for consistent results at the moment.

Le Bris’ side now look to be all but out of automatic promotion contention, with losses to Leeds United and Hull City leaving them eight points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 25th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 +50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 +22 70 3 Burnley 34 +34 68 4 Sunderland 34 +19 62 5 West Brom 34 +13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 +5 51 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

There are no guarantees that the 19-year-old would’ve been the difference in these games, but the time spent getting that deal over the line could have also been spent elsewhere, with Sunderland waiting until the final day of the window for Liverpool to accept a deal.

Nobody is particularly to blame for this disastrous scenario, and whilst all parties have ultimately been unlucky up to this point, there is going to be a sense of what could’ve been if the campaign ends in disappointment.

If this situation injury could’ve been discovered sooner, then Sunderland would’ve been able to target an alternative who could then actually have an impact on the team.

Alas, it only cropped up when the medical was being done, and a chance was taken that Danns would soon recover - but the signs aren't promising.

Sunderland will now have learnt deadline day lessons over Jayden Danns scenario

The update on Jayden Danns' situation is the risk clubs take by waiting until deadline day to get these deals over the line.

Had Sunderland pushed for this signing earlier in the window, or looked into alternatives, then this all could’ve been avoided, but clubs are seemingly somewhat hesitant to let their players go at the start of January these days.

Given the Black Cats were in a position to really push for a top two spot midway through the season, this is a wasted opportunity for the club.

Related Exclusive: £10m+ price-tag touted for Sunderland AFC star that has impressed Leeds United, Spurs Carlton Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World about Sunderland's in-form frontman Wilson Isidor, who is attracting interest as of late

While recruitment has been quite strong at the Stadium of Light in recent years, this is an area where Sunderland will need to learn their lesson in order to continue improving and growing, if they’re to regularly compete for promotion, and even someday earn a place back in the Premier League.

Of course, Danns may yet still turn things around and be ready in time for the end of the season, potentially even just to compete in the play-offs.

However, nothing can hide from the fact that so far it’s been a very disappointing return for Sunderland and a mistake in the transfer window that could become costly.

Le Bris will be hoping that future business isn’t left so late in upcoming windows, as these issues can hold the team back.