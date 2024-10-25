Sunderland have enjoyed a successful start to the Championship season, and look capable of pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Black Cats faced back-to-back relegations to the second tier, and then to League One in 2017 and 2018, and were promoted back to the Championship in 2022, but are still yet to make their top-flight return.

However, new boss Regis Le Bris hit the ground running with the Black Cats, who have enjoyed several early season victories, such as a 1-0 triumph over North East rivals Middlesbrough in September, and an equally narrow win over fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley back in August.

While the Stadium of Light outfit are playing stellar football in the second tier, they are an attractive destination for players looking for a move in the January transfer window.

As such, former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson, now of Ajax, is open to making a return to Sunderland, where he started his career, according to Football Insider.

But while the Black Cats are enjoying a successful season, other clubs are certain to be interested in some of their assets too, including youngster Chris Rigg.

According to TalkSport, Manchester United are keen on the 17-year-old's services, while HITC reported that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the starlet.

League One Birmingham City are also admirers of the teenager, as per Alan Nixon, but interest from the third tier will seemingly be easier to stave off than that of European giants.

With Rigg being a wanted man, Football League World looks at three other Black Cats stars who could be heading for the exit door in January.

Anthony Patterson

Academy of Light graduate Anthony Patterson has been the North East side's first-choice goalkeeper since the 2022/23 season, and continues to impress between the sticks for Le Bris' men.

Last season he managed to maintain 13 clean sheets despite the fact that his side finished in a lowly 16th position, which epitomises his class, while he also made an appearance for the England Under-21s last year amid the presence of other talented goalkeepers such as Burnley's James Trafford.

Anthony Patterson 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 45 Saves 117 Save percentage % 69.2 Goals conceded 52 Goals prevented 4.06 Clean sheets 13

According to The Sun, Man United are interested in the 24-year-old, who they view as being a suitable back-up option for Andre Onana, and the Black Cats have set an asking price of around £20m.

Leo Hjelde

Leo Hjelde arrived at the Stadium of Light from fellow Championship side Leeds United last January, and made 11 appearances for the North East outfit last term.

However, since the arrival of Le Bris, the Norway Under-21 international has struggled for game-time, which could indicate that a loan move away from the North East could be on the cards come this January.

Milan Aleksic

The Black Cats signed 19-year-old Milan Aleksic from Serbian Super Liga outfit FK Radnicki during the summer, but he has struggled to make his mark on the Championship, and has experienced a lack of game-time since moving to England.

The teenager is a Serbia youth international who made 29 appearances for Radnicki last season, while he also scored twice in UEFA Conference League qualifying for his former club back in July before moving to the Stadium of Light.

Aleksic's exploits for the Serbian side show his quality, but while he struggled for game time on Wearside, perhaps a loan move away could be the best option for him in January.