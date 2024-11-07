This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Under the guidance of Regis Le Bris, Sunderland have had a brilliant start to their 2024-25 campaign, accruing 30 points from their opening 14 games.

Nine wins and just two defeats have them sitting at the top of the table, with their closest rivals Sheffield United two points further back.

Having struggled to make an impact in the Championship last season, many were likely taken aback by such a rapid turnaround, particularly after the departure of their 2023-24 Player of the Year, Jack Clarke.

Clarke, now at Ipswich Town, has found it difficult to make an impact in the Premier League. The winger has started just three matches so far and has registered only one assist. This is in stark contrast to his outstanding form in the second tier, where he scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 40 appearances.

Still, there is plenty of time for him to turn it around and Ipswich will be desperate to see him succeed, having splashed £15 million on the 23-year-old.

Related "Difficult" - Regis Le Bris drops honest Sunderland AFC message after PNE draw The Black Cats failed to win one out of two league games for the first time this season on Wednesday.

Sunderland are better off without Clarke

Despite concerns over where the goals would come from in Clarke's absence, the Black Cats have been prolific in front of goal since, finding the net 23 times so far this campaign.

With this in mind, we asked our resident Sunderland pundit, Jay Woodhead, whether he feels they are truly missing Clarke or might actually be better off without him.

Woodhead was quick to answer and, despite his admiration for the winger, he feels they are in a better place now: "I don't think we do miss Jack Clarke.

"Clarke is a fantastic player, and he did really well for us. We had Mundle sitting on the bench not doing too much, but when you have Jack Clarke in your side, you know you're not going to get a look-in.

"Clarke left and everyone was down in the dumps, but Mundle has come back in, and he has been absolutely immense. In my opinion, he has done quite a bit more than what Clarke did when he first joined us."

Mundle has taken up Clarke's mantle

As detailed by Woodhead, Mundle has stepped up to the plate this season, taking that left-wing position by storm.

While four goals may not sound incredible, they have come at pivotal times, with three of them contributing to wins for Le Bris' side. In addition, his ability to carry the ball forward and earn his side free-kicks high up the pitch has become somewhat of a trademark for the 21-year-old.

Romaine Mundle 2024-25 (As of 7th November) Appearances 14 Average Rating 7.32 Goals 4 Expected Goals 1.37 Successful Dribbles 27 Fouls Won 25 Source: FotMob

Though his youth brings inevitable inconsistencies, his current development pace suggests he could easily reach his predecessor's level.

For Sunderland fans, having the options of Clarke and Mundle together would have been ideal, but with the former departed, the team appears to be no worse off.

However, time will be the ultimate factor and come May we will know whether the departure of the 23-year-old has made a difference to this Sunderland side.