Sunderland are one club that have been linked with a whole host of new potential players to the Stadium of Light so far this summer, as the club looks to build on a strong first season back in the second tier.

Results hadn't gone according to Tony Mowbray's plan, despite a raft of 34 chances combined in their opening two defeats to Ipswich Town and Preston North End, before being led by the 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham to overturn a 1-0 deficit, as the young midfielder scored his first professional goals to see off Rotherham United.

Sunderland have already added three players to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite the club's progression from where it found itself just a few short years ago, Mowbray has faced an uncertain summer, which has continued into the infancy of this season. Recent reports from Football Insider still suggest the experienced boss' future remains uncertain amid "tension behind the scenes", which is said to partly be down to transfers.

Speaking of transfers, here are two players who could depart the Stadium of Light between now and the September 1st deadline.

Who is interested in signing Patrick Roberts?

Black Cats supporters will be hoping this potential departure from the Stadium of Light doesn't come to fruition, but Patrick Roberts' future on Wearside remains very much up in the air.

After years of loan spells from Manchester City to the likes of Girona, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Derby and latterly Troyes in France, Roberts eventually found a permanent home in the winter of 2022 when moving to Sunderland.

Despite only signing an initial six-month contract, Roberts made some vital contributions in their escape from League One, none more so than a 93rd minute goal to defeat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

He continued to be a vital asset in Sunderland's run to the play-offs last season, as he and Jack Clarke on either flank earned vast amounts of praise for their performances. In total, Roberts has featured 68 times for Sunderland, scoring seven and registering eight assists.

With less than a year left on his contract, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Roberts has begun to show signs of discontent, therefore talks have been placed on hold.

These concerns have only grown over recent days, with Alan Nixon reporting that both Southampton, and one of Roberts' former loan clubs, Celtic, are interested.

It is definitely worth casting an eye on Roberts' potential whereabouts come September 1st.

Alex Pritchard set for Sunderland exit

Another man who is well known across the Championship is our second pick, in the form of fellow creative midfielder Alex Pritchard.

There is no doubting that the 30-year-old has made a big contribution in Sunderland's rise back to the top end of the second tier, featuring 90 times since his move in 2021. Since then, he has conjured up eight goals and a further 20 assists.

Despite making three substitute appearances so far this campaign, new signings such as Bradley Dack and Jobe Bellingham, adding to an already stacked midfield, have pushed Pritchard down the pecking order.

Mowbray has already stated to the Northern Echo that Pritchard's departure before the deadline is 'likely'.

“I don’t want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on – that’s football," Mowbray stated.