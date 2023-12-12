Highlights No conversations have been had about a new manager, it's business as usual for Dodds and Sunderland.

Dodds is solely focused on upcoming fixtures and has not considered taking the job on a long-term basis.

Dodds is preparing for the Leeds United match and faces a challenge in deciding how much to change the team after a strong performance against West Brom.

Ahead of the second fixture at the Stadium of Light in the space of three days, Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds has revealed his personal stance on the Black Cats' ongoing search for a new manager.

Dodds was victorious in caretaker charge on Saturday lunchtime in a 2-1 victory over fellow top-six hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, and will yet again be in the dugout for the upcoming visit of Leeds United, as Sunderland face yet another stern test when trying to prove their own play-off credentials.

No change on the managerial front

Despite the outside noise and speculation, the 37-year-old stated in his pre-match press conference that it was "business as usual" when preparing for the visit of Daniel Farke's in-form side.

"It's business as usual, I want to give you something else but that's what it is," Dodds stated via the Sunderland Echo.

It has been a week since the club hierarchy, including young owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray, who took charge of 65 Sunderland games. However, Dodds revealed that no inside conversations have been made at present.

"I've not had any conversations with the hierarchy about it. There was a well done after the game and a few handshakes and we'll fill you in when we have some more information." He continued.

"Always the plan.." - Dodds outlines game preparation

Despite knowing the squad and club inside out, having been on Wearside since August 2021 following his departure from Birmingham City, the young coach denied any thinking about taking the job on for a sustained period, stating his sole focus had been on the upcoming band of fixtures.

"No, it hasn't (crossed his mind), I'll be honest with you. Without going over old ground, I knew how difficult these two games would be.

"It was always the plan prior to West Brom, that we'd map the next three or four games out, even the Coventry game beyond that,"

He concluded: "There's already preparations gone on for Bristol City behind the scenes. We have to focus tomorrow night but when they come back in on Thursday that two-day lead-in will all be organised."

Preparation ahead of Leeds United showdown

As previously mentioned, Dodds has had a full-on experience when it comes to the hectic schedule of the second tier, as he potentially takes charge of three games in one week.

With the Christmas period bringing a mass bundle of games, there is always a dilemma as to whether managers should tweak a side, especially after a strong performance which was exemplified by a youthful Black Cats outfit against the Baggies.

"The challenge you always have is that you plan for Tuesday but of course you have to wait for happens on Saturday, how everyone is on Sunday morning... that's always the challenge you have when you a process that you want to work to,"

"The other challenge is how much you want to change and freshen up because it was a really, really good performance." Dodds continued.

"The preparation has gone as we would have hoped, there's no new injuries and everyone is fully fit and able to start. The decision is how much we want to tinker or change."

Where do Sunderland go from here?

It's not surprising that Dodds has had to plan ahead as a result of so many quick turnarounds, which if anything will prove beneficial to such a young squad who aren't particularly used to this situation when Sunderland are doing relatively well.

Whilst in football there is an urge that a managerial change happening quicker gives the supporters and players more clarity, no news at times could mean good news, especially in the meticulous manner which the Black Cats hierarchy are seemingly searching for Mowbray's successor.

Regardless, the players and manager cannot afford to deter their concentration, therefore the manner in which Dodds answered the grueling speculation shows exceptional man-management of his young side.