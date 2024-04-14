Highlights Sunderland's hopes of replicating their 2022/23 success have been dashed, with a tough season leaving them out of Championship contention.

After landing a play-off spot at the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Sunderland hoped to replicate that success during the 2023/24 season.

However, the Black Cats have endured a tricky season and are not a threat to the Championship's top six, which is disappointing for the Stadium of Light faithful.

In order to challenge for a play-off spot next season, the Black Cats will need to have a successful transfer window and bring fresh talent to Wearside.

But the summer will also be a time when some current Mackems stars depart their club, while three players are already set to leave the North East outfit unless they establish new terms with their club.

These are the three players currently set to depart the Stadium of Light:

Corry Evans

Former Blackburn Rovers man Corry Evans joined the Black Cats in 2021, on an initial two-year deal that would keep him at the Stadium of Light until at least 2023.

He played a key role in the Mackems' 2021/22 promotion-winning campaign, as he made 33 League One appearances, guiding his team to a play-off spot before they would go on to win the final at Wembley.

Corry Evans 2021/22 League One stats According to FotMob Appearances 33 Starts 26 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass accuracy (%) 78.8

Evans signed a new deal with his club in February 2023, which keeps him on Wearside until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but the club do have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

However, if the Black Cats have not yet triggered the one-year extension option on the Northern Irishman's contract and if that remains the case, he will leave the club this summer for free.

The Mackems could be reluctant to renew the 33-year-old's contract as he has suffered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, keeping him out of the side this campaign.

Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor is a graduate of the Black Cats' Academy of Light, and made four appearances for the senior team during the 2021/22 season, with three outings in the EFL Trophy and one in the EFL Cup.

The Black Cats won promotion from League One via the play-offs that season but Taylor would not register a single league appearance as his side made their long-awaited Championship return.

The starlet spent the 2022/23 season on loan at fellow North East outfit Hartlepool United, then of League Two, where he made four league appearances and could not help the side avoid relegation to the National League.

Taylor made an EFL Cup appearance during the current campaign, but the three-year deal he signed after graduating from the academy in 2021 is set to expire this summer.

Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack only joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2023, following a six-season stint with Blackburn, but he could already be leaving the club as soon as the end of June.

Prior to the current campaign, the attacking midfielder signed a one-year deal with the Stadium of Light Outfit, but the club do have the option to extend his stay by a year.

However, his time with the Wearside outfit has been hampered by injury setbacks, which could make the Black Cats unwilling to offer their man fresh terms.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old was brought to the club by former boss Tony Mowbray, who he worked alongside at Ewood Park during his time with Rovers.

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Mowbray in December, so Dack may not be in the club's plans to the same extent as he once was.