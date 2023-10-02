Highlights Sunderland winger Jack Clarke was linked with a move to Burnley in the summer transfer window but a transfer failed to materialize.

The January transfer window is another opportunity for Clarke to potentially leave the club this season.

Should Clarke exit Sunderland, there are five players that could potentially replace him, including Devante Cole, Simon Adingra, Andrew Moran, Ben Doak, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Jack Clarke was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer transfer window.

The Sunderland winger was one of the team’s key players as they earned a top six finish in the Championship last year.

The forward contributed nine goals and 11 assists as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the play-offs.

Clarke was linked with a move to Burnley, which failed to materialise despite reports of a bid worth more than £10 million.

Who could replace Jack Clarke if he left in January?

But the January transfer window represents another opportunity for the player to potentially depart the club this season.

Here we look at five players that could replace the 22-year-old should he exit the Stadium of Light in the January window…

Devante Cole

Cole has been excellent for Barnsley in League One so far this campaign, scoring nine league goals from as many fixtures.

The forward is comfortable centrally and can also play on the left, which could make him an ideal signing for Sunderland.

The 28-year-old isn’t the usual profile of player the Black Cats usually sign, with the Wearside outfit preferring younger signings these days.

However, as a replacement for Clarke, the Barnsley forward could be what’s needed to maintain the club’s promotion ambitions.

Simon Adingra

Adingra signed for Brighton in the summer of 2022, and spent last season on loan with Union Saint-Gilloise.

The winger contributed 10 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season, before returning to the Seagulls in the summer.

He has not been able to earn consistent minutes in Roberto de Zerbi’s first team squad plans, so potentially a sale or loan could be on the cards in January.

If Sunderland are looking for a replacement to Clarke, then perhaps Adingra is the answer.

Andrew Moran

Moran is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he had a star-making performance in the EFL Cup against Cardiff City.

A goal and two assists helped Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side to a 5-2 win over the Bluebirds.

If Sunderland are searching for a new winger in January, then perhaps they could convince Brighton that the Stadium of Light is a better home for the Irishman than at Ewood Park.

Ben Doak

Doak is currently on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad at Anfield.

The winger is an exciting young prospect coming through the ranks of the youth system at Liverpool.

An opportunity to gain greater first team football and consistent minutes at senior level could be a tempting option for Doak if he continues to remain on the outside of Klopp’s squad heading into the winter window.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi had an impressive stint on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One last year, contributing 15 goals and eight assists from 43 league appearances.

The winger has been unable to make much of an impression in Roy Hodgson’s squad so far, so another loan move might be the answer in January.

If Sunderland do lose Clarke, then a deal to sign the 20-year-old could be a shrewd move that fits in perfectly with the club’s current transfer strategy.