This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Adil Aouchiche's Sunderland career very much hangs in the balance, and FLW's Black Cats fan pundit believes the Frenchman's long-term future lies elsewhere after completing a late loan switch to Portsmouth until the end of the season.

A mid-season departure always felt on the cards for Aouchiche, who enjoyed a reasonable first campaign on Wearside but struggled for both form and minutes following the appointment of his ex-Lorient boss Le Bris.

Aouchiche was clearly unfancied by his fellow countryman, who elected to start him on just three occasions in the Championship before sanctioning a mid-season loan switch to Championship rivals Portsmouth.

He was, of course, one of a number of fringe players to have been sent out the door, with the likes of Nathan Bishop, Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn and Aaron Connolly also leaving the Stadium of Light either on a loan or permanent basis.

The 22-year-old will now see out the remainder of the campaign with Portsmouth and will hope to play a pivotal role in their second-tier survival bid under John Mousinho.

There is no purchase option included in the deal, with Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying that the Black Cats "look forward to reviewing his progress at the end of the season", indicating the door is not yet completely closed on the playmaker's future in the North East.

For others, though, it already feels something of a foregone conclusion, regardless of what division Sunderland are playing in next season.

Verdict offered on Adil Aouchiche's Sunderland AFC future

FLW asked our Mackems fan pundit, Jordan Newcombe, if he believes Aouchiche has a future with the club after his loan switch to Fratton Park was confirmed.

Jordan said a loan move elsewhere was the best option, and that Aouchiche's future with the club is a "done deal" irrespective of their divisional status in 25/26.

"Personally in my opinion, Adil Aouchiche doesn't have much of a future at Sunderland," Jordan told FLW.

"He was always on the bench or playing for the under-21's. He hasn't really been playing, so for him to go out on loan to Pompey is probably the better option.

"If we go up, he's got no place there.

Related Sunderland AFC's points tally right now compared to 2022/23 under Tony Mowbray FLW compares the records of Regis Le Bris and Tony Mowbray after 30 league games.

"If he manages to keep Pompey up, then I think he could have more of a future elsewhere than at Sunderland because we'll want to revamp and get better players in for the Premier League if we end up getting there.

"I think for him, it's a done deal from the club altogether."

Sunderland AFC have not seen the best of Adil Aouchiche

Aouchiche is certainly a polarising figure, and a fair chunk of Sunderland supporters will argue - rightly or wrongly - that he has not received ample opportunity to prove his worth in red and white.

Adil Aouchiche's career stats by season via FotMob, as of February 5 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Paris Saint-Germain 3 1 0 2020/21 Saint-Etienne 35 2 5 2021/22 Saint-Etienne 40 0 5 2022/23 Lorient 13 1 3 2023/24 Sunderland 28 2 2 2024/25 Sunderland, Portsmouth (loan) 10 0 2

A former star at youth level for both France and Paris Saint-Germain, Aouchiche possesses exceptional talent and can hurt opposition sides with his quick feet, close control and creative, line-breaking passing.

He's clearly a gifted footballer and there was a lot of hype when he joined the club from Lorient in September 2023, but it just hasn't worked out.

\

All parties will have been hoping for more at this stage, but a strong stint with Pompey could offer a fresh lifeline to Aouchiche's career at Sunderland - should they fall short of achieving promotion to the Premier League, you would imagine.