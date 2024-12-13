As Sunderland approach the January transfer window, they are facing an injury crisis that could hamper their Premier League aspirations.

With Romaine Mundle already sidelined, the Wearsiders have been dealt another major blow, with Regis Le Bris confirming that Tommy Watson is set for two months out.

The Black Cats are down to the bare bones when it comes to wingers, with Patrick Roberts the only senior recognised option available.

Given the lack of alternatives, Sunderland's hierarchy may be forced to delve into the market for a winger. One deal the club should pursue is one for Aston Villa's Louie Barry, although Middlesbrough are currently in pole position for his signature.

Middlesbrough are favourites to sign Louie Barry from Aston Villa

With Barry flying at Stockport County, it is no wonder Championship outfits are seeking a potential loan deal for his signature. The winger has been in the form of his life, with 15 goals and an assist to his name this season.

The 21-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with the Hatters, but it has been reported that Villa are willing to recall him in order to sanction a Championship loan move.

Middlesbrough are the frontrunners to sign Barry on loan in January, with the player expected to depart Stockport in January, according to Darren Witcoop.

Given the abundance of talent already available to Michael Carrick, it feels almost unfair that they should be allowed to add a player of Barry's quality to their ranks.

From the rising star's point of view, a move to the Riverside Stadium provides an appealing option, but there are likely to be other candidates for his services.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One statistics with Stockport County - per SofaScore Statistics Total Appearances 19 Goals 14 Goal conversion 23% Assists 1 Big chances created 4

Sunderland have a winger crisis amid Tommy Watson, Romaine Mundle injuries

If Sunderland had all of their wingers available, then there would be no need for the club to enter the January market for reinforcements.

Roberts, Mundle, and Watson have all proven that they are top Championship wingers who can cause problems for any opposition on their day, with all three providing the club with a cutting edge.

However, given that the Black Cats will be without Watson and Mundle for the foreseeable future, the club are lacking in options, with Roberts the only recognised choice.

Eliezer Mayenda, Chris Rigg, and Wilson Isidor have all played as makeshift wingers during the season, but Le Bris will not want to play his key players out of position.

Sunderland should hijack Middlesbrough's move for Barry

Considering Barry is set to be made available to Championship outfits, the winger would provide the perfect solution to the Black Cats' current injury crisis.

There are several reasons why a move for the winger makes sense, and if Sunderland were to pursue Barry, then they are a destination he would want to consider over a move to Middlesbrough.

Sunderland are notorious for blooding youth in the Championship, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Rigg, and Watson all benefiting from regular first-team football.

With several of the Black Cats' wingers out injured, Barry would almost certainly slot straight into Le Bris's side, meaning he would get consistent playing time.

This is something that Michael Carrick would surely not be able to guarantee Barry, with Ben Doak soaring and the likes of Delano Burgzorg for competition.

Furthermore, the Wearsiders look the more likely to challenge for the automatic promotion spots, with Le Bris' men three places and six points above Carrick's side.

While there have been no reports linking Sunderland with Barry, this might be one to keep an eye on considering the Wearsiders' growing injury list.

Barry's situation could provide the Black Cats with the perfect answer to their winger dilemma, with the club in need of quality in that position.

Whether the 21-year-old will choose his next destination remains to be seen, but selecting Wearside could be pivotal to increasing his stock as one of the best wingers in the Football League.