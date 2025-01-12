Hibernian boss David Gray has revealed that midfielder Nectar Triantis, currently on loan with the Scottish Premiership outfit from Sunderland, will be remaining with Hibs until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Edinburgh side on a season-long loan deal last August, while Gray has confirmed that he will not be recalled by the Black Cats this month, amid his increasingly impressive performances north of the border.

Hibs sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership table following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Motherwell, which came courtesy of a Triantis goal, as well as a Martin Boyle brace.

The man on loan from the Black Cats has now notched two goals and two assists in 19 league appearances for Hibs, including the winning goal during his club's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last month.

Nectar Triantis 2024/25 Scottish Premiership stats Appearances 19 Starts 19 Tackles won % 65.2 Duels won % 59.6 Pass accuracy % 74.7 Chances created 18 Assists 2 Goals 2

Triantis will not be recalled by Sunderland

Hibernian boss Gray was asked whether Triantis would be recalled by the Black Cats following Saturday's victory over Motherwell, and confirmed: "No, he’ll still be here, which is great.

"Even though he is a loan player, I think he’s shown he’s very much part of the team and really enjoying his football at the moment.

"He’s done really well again today (Saturday).

"I thought he was everywhere in the first half, real good composure on the ball as well, and then even moments in the second half, breaking up the play.

"He’s not played as a centre-midfielder for a long time in his career.

"Obviously, he came over as a centre-back, so we’ve done a lot of work with him trying to get him into that (midfield) position, and you can clearly see he’s getting better and fitter all the time."

Triantis remaining at Hibs is the best move for all parties

The former Australia youth international is a talented youngster who, as alluded to by the Hibs boss, is becoming an increasingly effective player in the Scottish Premiership.

In fact, after scoring on Saturday, Triantis now has three goal contributions in his last four games, which demonstrates how much of an important asset he has become for Gray's men, who will now turn their attention to next weekend's Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Clydebank.

But despite his versatility and creative qualities, the Australian would struggle for gametime if he returned to the Black Cats this month, amid competition from gifted midfielders such as Jobe Bellingham, who have been central to the club's ongoing promotion bid.

Hibs are clearly delighted to retain the 21-year-old's services, while remaining with the Scottish club will help further his development, which is beneficial to both Triantis himself and his parent club.