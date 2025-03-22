Sunderland's summer transfer plans hinge on the success of the current campaign, with the club looking increasingly like they will have to settle for the play-offs.

If Regis Le Bris' side fail to achieve their promotion ambition, then a mass exodus could be on the cards, with Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg among the players linked with moves away from the club.

While the Black Cats will need to reinvest in their squad, one player who is currently out on loan looks ready to fill what will be a massive void in the heart of midfield.

Nectar Triantis primed for impact next season

The Wearsiders have placed a huge emphasis on the next generation of talent, with a host of their players shining in the first team this season.

Rigg has emerged as a regular starter, while Eliezer Mayenda has been a surprise package, having developed significantly after a disappointing loan at Hibernian.

Another player who has been spending time at Hibs is Nectar Triantis, who has caught the eye with some impressive performances in the SPFL.

Triantis has chimed in with three goals and five assists in what has been a successful season for David Gray's side, who sit third behind Celtic and Rangers, posting very similar numbers to some of the stars at his parent-club, albeit at a different level.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old has been heavily involved in Hibs' build-up play with 52.8 touches per game, while he has also demonstrated defensive strength with 2.3 tackles per game, outshining the Sunderland midfield in that particular department.

One area Triantis must improve on is his passing, as he currently averages 73% accurate passes per game, which is some way short of Neil, Bellingham and Rigg.

The Australian's form has been recognised by his country and Triantis received his premier international call-up for the Socceroos' upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Of course, it is difficult to compare Triantis' statistics to the Sunderland trio, given the SPFL and Championship are completely different leagues, but the midfielder will earmark Mayenda's progress as inspiration for next season.

Nectar Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil's 2024/25 league statistics compared - per SofaScore Statistics Nectar Triantis Jobe Bellingham Chris Rigg Dan Neil Appearances 26 34 34 37 Goals 3 4 4 2 Assists 5 3 1 3 Touches per game 52.8 56.3 37.7 58.7 Accurate passes per game 25.6 (73%) 33.5 (85%) 18.7 (80%) 37.5 (83%) Tackles per game 2.3 1.9 1 1.8

Bellingham, Rigg and Neil all linked with Premier League moves

Although Sunderland's season is starting to falter, it does not take away from the fact that the Black Cats possess some of the best upcoming English talent in the Championship.

Bellingham's game has progressed substantially from last season, Rigg has become a regular starter and Neil is now looking like the captain he was born to be.

However, with great potential comes great transfer interest and all three have their suitors in the Premier League and beyond as the Wearsiders are braced for approaches.

While the club will not want to lose all three, there is a strong chance Le Bris will lose at least one of his midfield trio for big money.

Neil will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and is yet to agree a new deal, while Bellingham has been linked with Chelsea as of late.

As for Rigg, he has struggled recently to live up to the high standards he set at the beginning of the season but has admirers, including Manchester United.

With so much riding on this season, the play-offs look set to dictate the futures of a host of Championship talent, with several Black Cats at risk of leaving the Stadium of Light.

However, as has happened time and time again, top players move on and new ones emerge and Triantis will be desperate to step up and make his mark next season.