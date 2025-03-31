A raft of Sunderland players have been linked with summer exits from the Stadium of Light, and Anthony Patterson is one who has his admirers.

Despite a mixed season on Wearside, Patterson has attracted interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United previously linked with a move, according to The Sun.

Whether the Black Cats' number one will move away from the North East or not, the club will feel confident that they have the perfect replacement already in the form of Matty Young.

Matty Young could be the next Sunderland academy gem coming through

Sunderland have a tremendous recent record of bringing through academy players, with Chris Rigg and Dan Neil flourishing in the first team under Regis Le Bris.

Another player who is primed to follow in their footsteps is Matty Young, who is enjoying a breakthrough season in League Two with Salford City.

The 18-year-old joined the Ammies last summer, and although he had to bide his time for an opportunity, he is now making a name for himself between the sticks.

Young made his debut against Harrogate Town in early December, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. Following defeat to Gillingham, the teenager went on to keep six consecutive clean sheets as the club won six back-to-back league games.

After a run of games out of the side, Young has re-emerged into the starting eleven and has started the club's last two games, keeping a clean sheet against Grimsby Town in the process.

His record for Salford is impressive. In 12 appearances, Young has conceded just seven goals, while he averages 2.2 saves per game, with an accuracy of 79%.

Matty Young's 2024/25 League Two Stats with Salford City - As per SofaScore Appearances 12 Clean sheets 8 Goals conceded 7 Goals conceded per game 0.6 Saves per game 2.2 (79%) Saves made 26 Accurate passes per game 17.3 (44%)

The lower leagues have been fruitful for Sunderland's goalkeepers from the past and present and look set to give the club another future number one.

Jordan Pickford was sent out on loan on several occasions while he was rising through the ranks and benefited from moves to Burton Albion, Carlisle United and Bradford City among others.

He was eventually handed the gloves in the Premier League, having risen through the leagues during his loans, and never looked back as he went on to become England's number one.

Patterson profited from a similar move and made 9 appearances in the National League for Notts County before being handed his chance in the first team in League One.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be an assured goalkeeper at Championship level and, despite coming in for heavy criticism, has a big future ahead of him.

Young's progress at Salford has been more substantial than Patterson's at Notts County, meaning he should be the man to take over the gloves when the time comes.

The Black Cats could have a considerable amount of money in the bank if they were to sell any of their key assets in the summer transfer window.

Patterson's future in the North East is stable for now, but if he were to depart, then the Wearsiders must consider Young as his long-term successor.