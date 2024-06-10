Sunderland have been in search of a new manager for some time now, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus yet to appoint a successor for Michael Beale, and a fresh twist has since emerged regarding their Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman.

After an underwhelming season of stagnation in the second tier in finishing 16th in the league, there are bound to be a number of changes behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the futures of many players up for discussion in both the short and long-term, as well as the need for a new man in the dugout.

Sunderland have been without a manager since the sacking of Beale in February, and their search for his permanent replacement has now gone on for over 100 days. A host of names have been linked with the Sunderland job in recent months, including Alex Neil, Marek Papszun, Steve Cooper, Will Still, Roy Keane, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Scott Parker, Danny Rohl, Jermain Defoe, Rene Maric, Liam Rosenior, Paul Heckingbottom, and Bo Svensson.

However, according to a recent report from Alan Nixon, Sunderland have now drawn up a three-man shortlist. Former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and Stockport County manager Dave Challinor are both said to be in contention for the role, along with St Mirren's Stephen Robinson.

A swift appointment would allow for an easier summer, with whoever comes in able to assess the playing squad and hit the ground running, whereas dragging things out could see the Black Cats fall behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season.

Sunderland managerial latest

Former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen "is no longer in the running" to become the next Sunderland manager, according to local journalist James Copley. Whilst other reports state that they will have to fork out a hefty compensation fee if they are to appoint Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes, according to Alan Nixon.

Nixon has also added that former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is now in the running again, with further talks expected between the 39-year-old and the Wearsiders in the coming days. Much to the frustration of supporters, they still haven’t made an appointment, but, in a development shared via the club’s official site, Louis-Dreyfus revealed they are very close to making a decision over the weekend: “We hope to appoint the next Head Coach of our great Club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process.

“We appreciate the patience and support that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed. That outcome remains our focus.

“On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of all our expectations. We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-25 season together.”

The latest comes from Sunderland journalist Michael Graham, who believes that part of the hold up in making an appointment has been due to many of the candidates holding reservations about working with Sunderland's Sporting Director:

The verdict on Kristjaan Speakman

Sunderland have opted for the younger approach to squad building, perhaps to the extreme, and their recruitment so far in the last few transfer windows has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which they have implemented over the last couple of seasons, and has had far more hits than misses thus far.

Largely, it is players aged 21 and under, with the resale value and scope to develop rapidly, that have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place.

Speakman, Louis-Dreyfus and co. have done well to improve that side of things with Sunderland in season one and continued to build last summer, albeit they ended up taking a step back in season two, perhaps overdoing that side of things and needing a few extra senior heads.

However, the main elephant in the room is the club's next managerial appointment, and perhaps it's fair to speculate that discussions regarding the recruitment model are the primary hold up. Speakman and his recruitment team have not tended to sign enough seniority, which is something the squad is sorely lacking at present.