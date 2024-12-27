Chris Rigg is set to miss Sunderland's clashes with Stoke City and Sheffield United after being forced off with an ankle injury against Blackburn Rovers.

The teenager looked in agony as he went down with an impact injury and limped off the pitch after receiving lengthy treatment from the physios.

According to journalist James Copley, Rigg's ankle was severely swollen, and he left Ewood Park in a protective boot. While it has not been confirmed by the club how long the midfielder will be out for, Regis Le Bris said the club will receive a diagnosis today.

Chris Rigg injury is a major blow for Sunderland

Rigg played a significant part in the Black Cats' Boxing Day 2-2 draw with Blackburn, scoring the first of the club's two goals with an emphatic close-range finish.

The Wearsiders came from two goals down to lead 2-1 with just minutes to spare but conceded a late equaliser after Harry Leonard smashed home inside the box.

The result was a blow for Sunderland, who remain in fourth place and four points behind league leaders Leeds United, but the most significant loss will be Rigg, who has been in imperious form this season.

Since forcing his way into Le Bris' first team, the central-midfielder has made 22 appearances in the Championship, scoring four and assisting one.

While there has been no official news on the 17-year-old's injury, it did not look good as he limped off the pitch and Black Cats supporters will be fearing the worst.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris did not give much away and said he did not know the extent of the injury: “I don’t know exactly. We will get a diagnosis tomorrow. I don’t know, but hopefully it is not serious.”

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Championship statistics - As per SofaScore Appearances 22 Goals 4 Expected goals (xG) 4.78 Assists 1 Touches 41.6 Accurate passes per game 21.4 (80%)

Sunderland: Adil Aouchiche could unexpectedly benefit from Chris Rigg's injury

One man who looks likely to benefit from the injury to Rigg is Adil Aouchiche, who has recently benefited from a string of substitute appearances under Le Bris.

The 22-year-old did not appear to be in his manager's plans earlier in the campaign, having only featured once in Sunderland's opening 17 Championship matches. However, he has come off the bench in four of the Wearsiders' last five games.

Many were expecting the midfielder to depart the Stadium of Light in January, with Le Bris saying he, Nazariy Rusyn and Abdoullah Ba would be allowed to leave the club.

Although Aouchiche has only made an impact from the bench, he has looked sharp and may have convinced Le Bris that he is ready for a run in the first team.

As Sunderland embark on a crucial run of fixtures, they would have desperately wanted a full-strength side to close the gap on leaders Leeds. With Rigg set for a spell on the sidelines, there will be a vital cog missing from Le Bris' well-oiled machine.

Aouchiche has looked lively during his substitute cameos for the Black Cats and is deserving of a start, but the absence of Rigg will be one which will be felt by Sunderland.