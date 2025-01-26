The financial details of Nazariy Rusyn’s move to Hadjuk Split have emerged, with the Sunderland forward signing terms on a loan deal which includes a €2.5 million option to buy.

That’s according to a recent report from Balkan Sports, where the potential fee which Sunderland could recoup has been revealed if the Ukrainian striker

Sunderland are set to sanction both incomings and outgoings ahead of the conclusion of the transfer window on February 3, and Rusyn has now departed, initially on loan, after being lined up for a move away from the club for much of the current campaign.

Finances behind potential Nazariy Rusyn's permanent Sunderland exit revealed

The loan deal to bring Rusyn from the Stadium of Light to Croatia has now been finalised.

The move, which will initially be a loan until the end of the season, also includes the option for Hadjuk to make Rusyn’s stay permanent at a cost of €2.5 million (£2.1m), as per the aforementioned report.

This comes after Regis Le Bris had confirmed Rusyn was in contention to seal a move elsewhere, with the forward having struggled for game time following the Frenchman’s summer appointment before being left out of the squad against Derby County due to his transfer situation.

Last week, Le Bris said of a potential departure: "It is possible something could happen there.

“We are having many conversations at the minute about his journey and the options we could find for him. As I have said before, it is very important to combine the two ideas - the purpose of the club and the team, and the purpose of the player."

Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland career never quite really got going after 2023 arrival

It would be fair to say that all parties may be glad a move has been completed.

Rusyn’s stay on Wearside has played out to be a rather miserable one, with the striker failing to deliver on the £2.5 million outlay Sunderland shelled out to acquire him from Ukrainian top-flight outfit Zorya in the summer of 2023.

Rusyn scored just two goals from 21 Championship appearances in his debut campaign, but opportunities proved much harder to come by this time around.

The 26-year-old failed to start a single league match under Le Bris, who opted to use Rusyn sparingly by bringing him on as a substitute for eight goalless appearances in the Championship prior to his exit.

Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland stats, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 22 2 1 2024/25 10 0 0

Game-time was infrequent for Rusyn but he often flattered to deceive when given the opportunity - though his signing was always a risk in the first place, of course.

Now, Rusyn in particular could well be hoping to rediscover his form in Croatia and prompt his new side to strike a permanent deal in the summer, bringing his Black Cats nightmare to a permanent end.