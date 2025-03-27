Roma have reportedly joined the race to sign Sunderland AFC captain Dan Neil.

That’s according to a report from transfer guru Pete O’Rourke, who revealed the interest via his X account.

Still just 23 years old, the midfielder was named team captain by Regis Le Bris at the start of this season, and has grown into the role well.

He joins a growing list of Sunderland stars who are attracting interest from both England and abroad.

Enzo Le Fee led Roma to Dan Neil

O’Rourke revealed that the Italian club have registered an interest in Sunderland’s young midfielder.

He went on to state that officials first became aware of the 23-year-old when they went to watch Enzo Le Fee, who arrived at the Stadium of Light on loan from Roma in January.

They will, however, need to do battle with Premier League outfit West Ham, who are tracking Neil along with a number of other Sunderland stars.

Neil is a Sunderland youth product and fan, having never turned out for anyone other than the Black Cats.

Sunderland not in an ideal spot with Neil’s contract

Neil will enter the final year of his contract this summer, meaning the upcoming window could be the last chance to attract a significant fee for the midfielder, especially if they aren’t completely convinced he’ll sign a new deal.

He was offered fresh terms at the beginning of the season, but they were rejected by Neil and talks are now on hold until the summer.

Neil in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 37 (0) Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles per 90 1.8 Interceptions per 90 1.1 Pass success rate 83.4%

Sunderland’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, said: “I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused.”

Clubs will be alert to the fact Neil, as things stand, will be available on a free in the summer of 2026, meaning the Black Cats are not in the strongest possible negotiating position.

Growing Neil interest may be Sunderland’s saviour

If Roma were the only club interested, they could certainly leverage Neil’s contract situation – and potentially Le Fee’s future – to agree a knock-down price.

But Sunderland’s saving grace could be interest from the likes of West Ham.

News of two clubs the size of Roma and West Ham eyeing Neil will no doubt alert the rest of the footballing world to Neil’s talent, if they weren’t already aware beforehand.

With West Ham, Roma and any other potential suitors that emerge between now and the summer all vying for the midfielder, it’s easy to see how a bidding war could break out.

Should that be the case, with each club trying to outdo the other to get Neil over the line, his contract situation may not have as much bearing on the final transfer fee as it might otherwise have done.

Whether it’s a sale, a new contract or risking Neil going on a free at the end of next season, there is soon to be a big call for Sunderland to make over their academy graduate’s future.