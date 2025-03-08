Sunderland's midfield trio of captain Dan Neil and teenage sensations Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have been some of the many bright spots in Sunderland's promotion charge this season.

The three have played the majority of the season together in the middle of the park and have impressed consistently to the point where some Sunderland fans can't imagine a midfield without them.

However, Pierre Ekwah, currently out on loan at Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne - a club shot on confidence with just one league win since November and residing in the relegation zone - may find himself returning to Wearside in the summer with the struggling French side wary of activating a £6 million buy clause at the end of his loan.

Once a regular in Sunderland's midfield, he immediately fell out of Regis Le Bris' plans and was subsequently loaned. So, if Ekwah was to return from his loan spell in the summer, would he fit back in at the Stadium of Light?

Pierre Ekwah may not fit back at Sunderland under Regis Le Bris

The stark contrast between Pierre Ekwah's usage last season and this season came as a shock to many Sunderland fans.

The 23-year-old seemed to enjoy a breakout season at the Stadium of Light last campaign, despite Sunderland regressing significantly following a play-off campaign in the 2022/23 season.

After starting 37 Championship games last season, Ekwah found himself an unused substitute in each of the opening three games in 2024/25 - something he experienced just once in the season prior.

Pierre Ekwah in the Championship - 23/24 season, per Transfermarkt Games 40 (37 starts) Goals 5 Assists 2

Having a solitary EFL Cup appearance under his belt under the new manager, the writing was firmly on the wall when he was sent out on loan in the summer, with Graeme Bailey confirming after the January transfer window that Ekwah was currently not in Le Bris' plans.

However, with Saint-Etienne currently struggling in Ligue 1, the French side may be reluctant to bring in Ekwah on a permanent deal, meaning that the Frenchman will be set for a return back to Sunderland, which begs the question of whether Le Bris will utilise Ekwah at all, or if he'll deem him surplus to requirements.

Ekwah could prove a solid replacement to high-demand teenage duo

Since Sunderland's return to the Championship, they've found success in trusting in youth talent - but with that comes the risk of losing players to top clubs after impressing in the second tier.

It'll come as no surprise to any Sunderland fan if Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are subject to interest in the coming summer window, with there already being reports of interest from sides in the Premier League.

Therefore, if the Black Cats were to see either Rigg or Bellingham depart, they may have to turn to someone like Ekwah to plug the gap in midfield in a league he is already familiar with.

The 23-year-old has already played over 50 games in the Championship, and was a solid option in the centre last season. Perhaps having him start next season could provide Sunderland with the flexibility to use any big fees they could receive for their young prospects to improve elsewhere.

Although, if Sunderland were to keep hold of Bellingham and Rigg into next season, Ekwah could also be used as a solid backup from time to time.

Ultimately, if Ekwah were to return to Sunderland, his usage would depend on Regis Le Bris' stance on the Frenchman and whether it has changed from the start of the current season. Either way, there will definitely be a decision to make surrounding Pierre Ekwah in the summer if his buy option at Saint-Etienne isn't exercised.

