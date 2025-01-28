With promotion to the Premier League a realistic ambition for Sunderland this season, the repercussions of not achieving that goal bear heavy.

Last season, the Black Cats were carried by Jack Clarke and had to live with the inevitability that if they did not secure promotion, then he would leave.

While this season follows a more positive narrative, speculation around Jobe Bellingham's future is fierce and if the club fail to reach the top flight, then he will almost certainly follow suit.

German eyes on Jobe Bellingham

It is no wonder that Bellingham is one of the most talked about prospects in English football, with the teenager elevating his game to another level this season.

The 19-year-old has been catching the eyes of Europe's most decorated clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund said to have sent scouts to watch the midfielder.

This is according to a report by The Sun, who claim that the £20m-rated midfielder wants to see out the Black Cats' promotion bid until the end of the season.

The Bundesliga outfits are not the only German eyes on Bellingham, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly sending his assistant, Anthony Barry, to watch the player in action against Burnley.

Bellingham would not be the first Wearsider to receive an England call up while playing in the second tier, with Kevin Phillips and Michael Gray both receiving call-ups in 1999.

Given the number of eyes on the teenager, it feels inevitable that his time at Sunderland is limited, with promotion the only hope to keeping him.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total League percentile Appearances 26 78 Goals 4 76 Assists 3 78 Expected assists (xA) 5.30 88 Key passes 33 83 Successful dribbles 21 79 Ground duels won 156 87

Sunderland face repeat of Jack Clarke situation

While the Black Cats were dreadful last season, Clarke was one of few beacons of hope that lifted the spirits of Sunderland supporters.

Not only were his statistics superb, but his direct wing play was a joy to behold and drew similarities to Jack Grealish's style of play in his Aston Villa days.

As the season progressed, it became apparent that the winger's future hinged on the Wearsiders' success, which was decimated in the aftermath of Tony Mowbray's departure.

Although Clarke started the current season in the North East, he inevitably left for Premier League outfit Ipswich Town, where he has found opportunities sparse.

Bellingham's current situation on Wearside resembles Clarke's in that if Regis Le Bris' side do not reach the promised land, then clubs will bear down on the teenager like hawks.

Promotion may be the only way the club can hold on to the 19-year-old and even then it would be a challenge for Sunderland to retain one of England's future stars.

Related Wes Brown urges Sunderland AFC to sign "instrumental" striker Former Sunderland defender Wes Brown spoke exclusively to Football League World about Wilson Isidor, who has impressed on loan this season

Football is all about ifs and buts, but if Sunderland do not reach the Premier League, then they will face a losing battle to keep Bellingham at the Stadium of Light.

Of course, supporters know he will not remain on Wearside forever, but they will be desperate to watch him play in the top flight wearing red and white.