Matija Frigan has been the subject of interest from Championship high-flyers Sunderland, but it appears that the Black Cats need to overcome a bit of a road block in order to close the deal.

According to the latest reports from Croatian website Sportske Novosti, there appears to be somewhat of an impasse as to the type of potential permanent deal that is on the table at the end of the 2024-25 season, with Regis Le Bris' side wanting to take the striker on an initial loan move.

The Westerlo attacker has been a long-term target of the Mackems, but non deal has ever been struck to bring Frigan to the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris is now keen to bring the 21-year-old to Wearside before the window closes on February 3, but a stumbling block must be overcome if the transfer is to happen.

Sunderland and Westerlo have different preferences over Matija Frigan transfer deal

Sunderland have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Le Bris so far, and are looking to strengthen in the January window to ensure they can maintain pressure on the top two.

The front line is an area of interest for the Frenchman to improve, after Aaron Connolly departed the club earlier in the window for Millwall.

Loanee Wilson Isidor has performed well for the Black Cats, but his two penalty misses against Burnley will undoubtedly be a knock on his confidence.

Prior to this though, Sunderland reignited their interest in Westerlo's Frigan. The Croatian has scored six goals in 20 Belgian Pro League outings this season, announcing himself as a potential star for the future.

However, reports have suggested that a deal for the striker has hit a hurdle, as the Championship side want to take him on loan for the rest of the season and insert a €15m buyout clause if they gain promotion.

Westerlo however would rather have an obligation for Sunderland to buy him this summer for €7m irrespective of what division they are in, incase the Mackems don't make the Premier League.

The player is reportedly ready to make the move over to England, as he feels now is the right time in his career. The style of play that Le Bris enforces suits Frigan's, which could get the best out of the striker.

Matija Frigan deal could be a statement of intent for Sunderland in promotion race

The promotion race in the Championship is heating up, with Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United all gunning for the top two spots. Sunderland sit four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, having played 27 matches so far this season.

The lack of a clinical finisher was evident in their most recent match against Burnley, as Isidor's double penalty miss cost the Black Cats a chance to narrow the gap on their promotion rivals. The addition of Frigan could have the top three looking over their shoulders nervously if Le Bris' men pull it off.

Matija Frigan - 2024-25 Key Stats (As Per Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists xG Shots Shots on target Chances created 20 6 1 5.97 40 18 13 *Accurate as of 19 Jan 2025

Well regarded as one of the most exciting up-and-coming attackers in Europe, securing the Croatian's signature would be a real coup for Sunderland.

At just 21 years old, he has the potential to develop in a system that suits him to the bone. Young players such as Chris Rigg have thrived under the French manager, which certainly bodes well for Frigan's chances of success on Wearside.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will stick to their guns and pursue a loan with an obligation to buy, or work with Westerlo to agree a permanent deal as the selling club want. However, if they do secure the 21-year-old's signature, it will send a strong message of intent to the rest of the Championship.