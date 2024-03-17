Sunderland have the youngest squad in the Championship this season, by some distance.

On Saturday, the Black Cats hosted Queens Park Rangers, and the average age of the starting eleven chosen by Mike Dodds was just 21.8.

The oldest in the starting eleven was 24-year-old Dan Ballard, with the youngest being 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham.

The Black Cats' line-up on Saturday was the second-youngest of the season across all Championship teams, with the youngest also being that of Sunderland too - that was when they travelled to Southampton last weekend, where they fielded a starting eleven with the average age of exactly 21.0.

Unfortunately, the Wearsiders have rapidly fallen away from the play-off places this season unfortunately, and this could certainly come down to a lack of experience as well as injury to Jack Clarke.

Championship Table (As it stands March 16th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

Not only was Saturday's starting eleven the second youngest of the season, but the bench was also full of youth.

Six of the nine substitutes against QPR were aged 21 or under, with the youngest, of course, being 16-year-old Chris Rigg.

One of the names on the bench that may have stood out to Sunderland fans was Oliver Bainbridge, who made the senior Black Cats squad for the first-ever time on the weekend.

The 18-year-old left-back may not be around for much longer though as he is now being targeted by a Premier League club ahead of the summer.

Everton eyeing up Sunderland left-back Oliver Bainbridge

As reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Everton are keeping tabs on Sunderland's Bainbridge following his performances at under-21 level this season.

According to Nixon, Bainbridge is tipped to get into the Black Cats side before season reaches its conclusion, so fans can probably expect to see the teenager make more appearances in the squad over the final weeks of the season.

The report comes ahead of an enormous Premier League 2 clash on Marhch 18 as Sunderland's under-21's take on their fierce rivals, Newcastle United.

Bainbridge is expected to appear for the Black Cats, so it is very likely that there will be some Everton scouts in attendance keeping a close eye on the teenage left-back.

Who is Oliver Bainbridge?

Bainbridge is most likely a completely unknown name to Everton supporters, but they may well get to know him in the near future.

The 18-year-old made his Sunderland under-18's debut at just 15 years old, and his Premier League 2 debut at 16, showing huge promise from a very young age.

Primarily a left-back, Bainbridge made 16 appearances for Sunderland's Under 18s last season, scoring six goals.

Three of those all came in one game, as the teenager scored a hat-trick - ironically - against Everton, and there is every chance that the Toffees would have remembered this, hence their reported interest.

Related Sunderland cannot afford to let two rising stars join Jack Clarke out of the exit door: View Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are already attracting interest from Premier League clubs - the Black Cats need to keep them at all costs

This season has been his first as a regular for the Black Cats' under-21's as he has made 11 Premier League 2 appearances, grabbing an assist against Derby County.

Bainbridge signed a new deal with Sunderland last summer, securing his services until 2025.

Upon the announcement of his contract signing, Academy Manager, Robin Nicholls said, "It is great news that Oli has committed his future to the club for the next few seasons. He is someone who has displayed strong performance and potential throughout last season and is always looking to develop himself as a player."

Despite Bainbridge being tied down to an extra year at the Stadium of Light, Everton could secure a deal in the summer for a sensible fee, according to Nixon, and they have had promising left-backs in recent years depart Goodison Park, such as Thierry Small who left for Southampton in 2021 and Ishé Samuels-Smith, who joined Chelsea last summer.