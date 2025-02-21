This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will be looking to put behind the disappointment of Monday evening this Saturday lunchtime when they host Hull City at the Stadium of Light.

The defeat to Leeds United was a real dampener for Mackems as Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk combined twice to help Daniel Farke's side come from behind to win 2-1.

This has left them eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, and barring a dramatic turnaround, it seems likely they'll have to settle for a play-off place come May.

Saturday should provide an entertaining game nonetheless and Regis Le Bris' side will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten home record. The Tigers are the visitors and find themselves firmly embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of the table.

Their current form is arguably encouraging for the Black Cats, with Hull managing just two wins in their last eight league matches. However, those two victories were highly impressive away performances, as they stole a 1-0 win at Millwall and thrashed Sheffield United 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

Sunderland will remain the favourites, and if they perform to their best, Ruben Selles' side will likely struggle to compete with the hosts.

Enzo Le Fée to cause Hull City major issues

Football League World enlisted their resident Mackem, Jordan Newcombe, to pick a player to watch heading into the Hull game, and he chose the exciting loan signing, Enzo Le Fée.

"The player that Hull should be concerned about is Le Fée," said Newcombe.

"If we play him in the attacking midfield role, and then give Rigg a rest and play Mundle on the left, we are playing him in his natural position where he can dominate the midfield and press high.

"That is what Le Fée is as a player, and if we can play him in his natural position, it is done for Hull within the first ten minutes.

"No matter who we come up against, they should be concerned about Le Fée. But I am also going to say Isidor, because he is bagging goals for fun these days. It is one of those two, but it is Le Fée for me."

Newcombe went on to stress that playing Frenchman in his natural position would get the best out of the 25-year-old, making it a real struggle for the Tigers to cope with him.

Regis Le Bris has played Enzo Le Fée out of position

In terms of quality, Le Fée is arguably the best player in the Championship, but his opening weeks at Wearside have seen him forced out on the left side of midfield. This hasn't stopped some quality performances, but often limits the impact he can have on a fixture, as we saw against Leeds.

Enzo Le Fee's 2024-25 Campaign at Sunderland Appearances 7 Goals 1 Assists 1 Chances Created per 90 1.29 Successful Dribbles per 90 1.72 Successful Tackels per 90 1.72

The return of Romaine Mundle is a blessing for the creative midfielder, as the gap will now be filled by the 21-year-old.

Le Fée can now return to his central role, and it’s quite possible that this could take the Black Cats to the next level.

Hull should be worried, then, as a fit and firing Le Fée behind Isidor is a recipe for success.