Sunderland AFC deserve a huge amount of credit for the role they played in the development of Manchester United’s young star, Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian enjoyed a greatly impressive loan spell in the North East during the 2022/23 season, netting 13 goals in the league, and remains a cult hero at the club to this day.

Diallo had been tipped for a big future when he joined United from Italian side Atalanta back in 2021, but a disappointing loan spell with Rangers saw his stock decrease as a player. Sunderland and Tony Mowbray helped provide him with the platform to flourish and the Red Devils are now reaping the rewards.

The winger had arguably been United’s player of the season so far this term, before a recent ankle injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Diallo was superb during his spell with Sunderland

Expectations were always going to be high for Diallo when the 18-year-old completed a move to Manchester United in January 2021 for a fee potentially rising to around £37million. For a long while, those expectations seemed a distant possibility.

At first, he was predominantly a part of United’s Under 23s set-up, and made just four senior appearances for the club in the 2020/21 season. After failing to make a single senior appearance in the first half of the following campaign, Diallo was loaned to Rangers in January 2022.

He scored three times in 10 games for the Glasgow outfit, but many had expected him to have more of an impact in the Scottish top flight, in what is widely perceived to be a lower standard of football.

The Ivorian was then loaned to Sunderland for the duration of the 2022/23 season, and it proved to be the catalyst for the winger to begin showing what he was really about.

He notched 13 league goals and three assists as Mowbray’s side recorded a hugely impressive sixth-placed finish on their return to the second tier following a four-year exile in League One.

Mowbray has developed a reputation over time for giving opportunities to young players and being a superb developer of young talent. This was particularly highlighted during that campaign as the Black Cats secured a play-off berth despite having the division’s youngest squad.

Diallo joined the likes of Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah as youngsters who flourished within that side and, after such a successful loan spell, it certainly poses the question as to whether he would currently be the player he is had Sunderland not provided him with the platform and the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Diallo has become one of United’s best players

Since his time with the Black Cats, Diallo has gone on to become one of his parent club’s most exciting talents.

Opportunities were limited for him last season, with just nine appearances in the Premier League, but this term he has exploded onto the scene.

Nine goals and seven assists from just 36 games in all competitions represents a real breakthrough for the Ivorian at United, considering these are comfortably his best numbers since making the move to Manchester.

The only season of Diallo’s senior career that has been more productive is the one he spent under Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

Amad Diallo career stats (as per FBref) Club Games Goals Assists Manchester United 57 12 9 Sunderland (Loan) 41 13 4 Rangers (Loan) 10 3 - Atalanta 5 1 -

Unfortunately for United, the 22-year-old will be spending the remainder of this season on the sidelines, as a result of an ankle ligament injury he sustained in training in the early part of February.

Nevertheless, Diallo has proven to be a rare bright spark in what has been a wretched season for one of the country’s most storied clubs. Ruben Amorim has so far been unable to oversee the turnaround that many expected and the giants remain rooted in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Ivorian has arguably been their player of the season this term, given the lack of consistent performers that United have had across the pitch. With what he has produced this season, there is sure to be even more optimism about his future as and when he does return to action.

For now though, Sunderland can be very proud of the role they played in his development. Without that time spent at the Stadium of Light, Diallo could still be playing his football either out on loan, or stuck in United’s Under 23s team.