After being in the automatic promotion conversation for much of the 2024-25 season, it feels as though Sunderland are going to have to settle for a play-off place in the Championship - unless something dramatically changes.

There has been plenty of excitement at the Stadium of Light this season under Regis Le Bris, the head coach who was recruited over the summer of 2024 to try and bring the good times back to Wearside, but since late November, the Black Cats have not been able to climb above fourth position in the table.

Recently, Sunderland have suffered with some injury setbacks to the likes of Enzo Le Fee, their marquee January loan signing from AS Roma, and a ruthless 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City heading into March's international break was not the result that anyone hoped for or expected.

That will take the momentum somewhat away from Sunderland that they'd built up a few months ago, and it appears one player in particular needs to improve his performances to make a difference on the pitch.

Patrick Roberts told to step up Sunderland performances with demand also issued to Wilson Isidor

Recently, Sunderland's form has been indifferent, with just two league victories from their previous six matches heading into the international break.

And when asked which Sunderland player needs to improve after the two-week gap in fixtures, FLW's Black Cats fan pundit Jack Austwicke needed little time to name winger Patrick Roberts - although talisman Wilson Isidor was also name-dropped, having failed to hit the back of the net in his previous five matches.

"One million per cent Patrick Roberts," Jack told FLW.

"In fairness, if you go right now, it's probably Wilson Isidor, because we've seen him be good this season, we know he can be good, and we just need that extra level from him because it's not been there at the minute in the last few games.

"Otherwise, it's Patrick Roberts. His performance levels this season, for our starting right winger - our only right winger - has to improve. He has not been anywhere near the level required.

"So, we've got to see an improvement there. He's not affecting the game as much as he could be, he's not scoring enough goals or creating enough chances - we've got to see a step up."

Lack of competition for Patrick Roberts may be hampering Sunderland's promotion chances

Roberts has had a lot of natural ability from a very young age, having come through Fulham's academy and making the move to Man City at the age of just 18, but after losing his way for a number of years, the fleet-footed winger has had to re-find himself at Sunderland.

2023-24 wasn't good for Roberts in terms of goal contributions, with no goals scored and just two assists notched in 32 league outings, but that tally has improved this current season, with six assists as well as two goals from his 37 appearances - the majority of those being starts.

The main issue Sunderland have had is that they lack straight competition for Roberts - and that has perhaps led to ineffective performances from the 28-year-old, knowing his place in the starting 11 is relatively safe.

Le Bris likes to play wingers who can cut inside onto their strong foot, but aside from Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda, who are natural attacking midfielder and a striker respectively, Sunderland don't have any fit and available left-footed attacking options.

The player who was meant to be Roberts' natural competition, Ian Poveda, has spent much of the campaign on the sidelines since his move from Leeds, so that hasn't helped either - this could have been addressed with a new signing in January, but the budget went elsewhere when it perhaps could have been used more effectively in different positions.