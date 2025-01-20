Sunderland AFC will have Chris Mepham available for their trip to face Derby County at Pride Park Stadium after he came off against Burnley on Friday evening injured.

That's according to the Sunderland Echo's James Copley, who has posted on X stating that the defender has trained today with the Black Cats looking to put their demons to rest after a heartbreaking final 10 minutes at Turf Moor at the weekend.

Wilson Isidor missed two stoppage time penalties to take Regis Le Bris' side into the top three and overtake Burnley, with James Trafford saving both of the Frenchman's spotkicks after some time-wasting antics.

Nevertheless, the result has kept Sunderland within touching distance of the top two, and they will travel to the East Midlands in full confidence that they can take all three points from a Derby side that is struggling for wins.

Sunderland boosted by Mepham news

The Black Cats will be looking to come out strongly against the Rams on Tuesday, and Isidor will be looking to put things right himself.

However, there were fears that they would be without Mepham for the clash after he was forced off late on against Burnley on Friday, but he could feature at Pride Park.

Sunderland Echo journalist Copley posted on X on Monday afternoon that the AFC Bournemouth loanee has recovered from the blow he suffered at Turf Moor: "What a boost! Chris Mepham trained this morning and felt no discomfort. He is available tomorrow! #SAFC"

The 25-year-old has played 21 times in the Championship for Sunderland this season, and has been a key cog in Le Bris' side as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Chris Mepham Sunderland stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 21 (21) Minutes played 1832 Goals (assists) 0 (0) xG 0.59 Shots (on target) 8 (2) Pass accuracy 86.3% Tackle success 58.6% Duel success 61.7% Aerial duel success 65.1% Recoveries 90 *Stats correct as of 20/01/2025

Sunderland must not take Derby lightly

While the prospect of playing a side that has lost their last four games in the Championship is one that Wearsiders will fancy, no match in the second tier of English football is easy, and they will be tested at Pride Park.

Derby have a point to prove to not only the rest of the division, but also their supporters, and they will be up for it when the high-flying Sunderland make their way south on Tuesday.

They have already beaten Bristol City, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at home this season, and Paul Warne will be looking for a reaction from his team following their 2-0 defeat to Watford FC on Saturday.

But, with Mepham fit, the Black Cats will be incredibly tough to breakdown, and they will want to carry on in their push for promotion.