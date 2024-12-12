As another transfer window approaches, it appears that Sunderland will once again be targeting a striker to boost their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats spent the entirety of the last window searching for the right candidate to lead their line and did a decent job in recruiting Wilson Isidor on a season-long loan from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Isidor has been a hit on Wearside, with the 24-year-old contributing five goals in 17 Championship appearances. Furthermore, he has boosted his reputation with motivational social media posts and sly digs at Newcastle United and Middlesbrough.

However, Sunderland's attack has stuttered in recent weeks. Despite creating an abundance of chances and dominating play, the Wearsiders have been lacking a cutting edge in front of goal.

One player the club have been linked with is Celtic's Daniel Cummings. The club should pursue the teenager in order to alleviate the pressure on Isidor, who is bearing the burden of expectation up front.

Goals have been drying up for Sunderland and Wilson Isidor

Sunderland were leading the way in the Championship table and as the division's highest scoring side for some time, but the Black Cats have been struggling for goals recently and have dropped from first to fourth.

In the early stages of the season, everything was clicking in attack for the Wearsiders and this was reflected in their output, with the club scoring 19 goals in their first 10 league matches. However, in their last 10 games, Sunderland have only managed 10 goals.

Isidor's five goals make him the club's top scorer, but even he has been finding goals hard to come by in recent weeks. Having scored four goals in his first nine league games, he only has one in his last eight.

The Frenchman has scored some sensational individual goals for the club this season, but he is struggling for form at the moment and could do with assistance from his striking colleagues.

It would be fair to say that there have been several other factors behind Sunderland's faltering numbers, with injuries and suspensions to key players playing a significant part in their inconsistency in attack.

The Black Cats' dip in numbers has not been for the want of trying. In their last five Championship matches, Sunderland have amassed a staggering 89 shots, but it is clear they are not taking their chances, which emphasises the need for a striker.

Sunderland's attacking statistics analysed (last five Championship games) - per SofaScore Statistics Team Total Team Average (per game) Shots 89 17.8 Shots on target 25 5 Expected goals (xG) 7.81 1.56 Big chances created 11 2.2 Goals 4 0.8

Daniel Cummings would add firepower to Sunderland's attack

Reports emerged recently that Sunderland and a host of other English clubs have sent scouts to watch Cummings, according to Football Insider. The 18-year-old striker has been banging in the goals for Celtic's B team, with 23 goals in 22 appearances.

With his contract set to expire next summer, a January move appears likely. The teenager has garnered more interest from across Europe, with Bologna, Club Brugge and RB Salzburg all interested in his services, according to Sky Sports News editor Anthony Jospeh.

While the Wearsiders will face stiff competition for his signature, they may be able to offer the player first team football. Sunderland have a recent history of promoting youth and Regis Le Bris is not afraid of giving young players a chance.

Tommy Watson is the latest teenager to make a significant impact on the pitch, following in the footsteps of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, who are first team regulars.

The Black Cats should do everything they can to bring in Cummings, as he has an eye for goal, which was demonstrated in his superb curled goal against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Youth League.

Although Isidor is first choice, he has been inconsistent and is perhaps in need of a rest. With the games piling up, a January move for Cummings would go some way to helping the Frenchman.

Related Sunderland, Burnley and Ipswich Town facing intense battle for Celtic striker amid new development Several clubs from across Europe have joined Sunderland and Burnley in the race to sign Celtic's Daniel Cummings.

While this is not a crisis for Sunderland, their recent goal-scoring statistics show that their forward line is not functioning as it should be, with their attacking dominance not reflected in goals.

Isidor has been an asset to the club, but his recent dip in form suggests that a signing like Cummings would alleviate the pressure on the player and club alike.