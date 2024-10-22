Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Daniel Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda will be unavailable for Sunderland’s clash against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference prior to their trip to Kenilworth Road, the Black Cats’ head coach offered an update on their match fitness.

He confirmed that the duo will be out of action for their fixture against the Hatters, as they continue their recovery from injury.

The duo proved an important part of Le Bris’ side in the early rounds of the new campaign, but have not featured since September.

An ankle injury has kept Ballard on the sidelines since the team’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, while Mayenda’s issue has been muscular.

Sunderland to be without the duo

Speaking briefly about the fitness of Mayenda and Ballard ahead of Wednesday’s game, Le Bris confirmed that the pair won’t be ready in time to face Luton.

He did not give an exact timeframe for their potential return, although last week he indicated that they could be ready soon.

Ballard is expected to be ready this week or next, as he looks to make a return to the heart of the Sunderland defence.

But the clash against Luton has come a little too soon for him, meaning he will remain on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins will also remain absent due to long-term injuries.

Le Bris confirmed last week, via the Sunderland Echo, that Seelt may not return to the side until January.

However, Huggins is not guaranteed to make his comeback this season, having already been absent since last December, with a serious knee injury keeping him out of action.

On a more positive note, Aaron Connolly made his debut for the club last weekend and could be in line for another appearance on Wednesday night.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland go into this round of midweek Championship action top

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 +11 22 2 Burnley 10 +12 21 3 Leeds United 10 +10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 +7 18 5 West Brom 10 +5 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 +5 18 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

The Black Cats won 1-0 over Hull last Sunday to maintain their place inside an automatic promotion position.

However, they face stiff competition from behind, with only four points separating the top six at this stage of the campaign.

Sunderland travel to face 17th place Luton Town on Wednesday at Kenilworth Road in a 7.45pm kick-off, where they will be looking to score back-to-back victories.

Sunderland have survived Ballard and Mayenda injuries so far

Le Bris will be looking for a statement win v Luton

Losing Mayenda and Ballard in September was a blow to the team given how well they’d performed prior to getting injured.

But the team has coped well in their absence, with Wilson Isidor in particular stepping up in attack since then.

This trip to Luton will be a big test, as Rob Edwards’ side will be looking to get another win to keep up their momentum after beating rivals Watford 3-0 on Saturday, as the Hatters eye climbing the Championship table.

Another win would be a statement result from Sunderland, with their sights now clearly set on competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.