Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Daniel Ballard will be missing for the Boxing Day clash at Blackburn Rovers.

Revealing this update to Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley, Le Bris wasn't able to deliver good news on the central defender, who is a key part of the Black Cats' squad but has suffered with injuries this season.

Spending the very early stages of the season out injured, he then sustained another blow in September, which kept him out until November.

Making a comeback in a 2-2 draw against Coventry City, he was then able to start a decent number of games consecutively, and it looked as though the Northern Irishman had been able to put his previous injury issues behind him.

But he is now set to spend more time on the sidelines, with this news being revealed just days before the Black Cats head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn.

This isn't ideal for the Wearside outfit, at a time when they need to pick up wins to keep themselves firmly in the automatic promotion mix.

Championship table (1st-4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 22 21 48 2 Leeds United 22 26 45 3 Burnley 22 19 44 4 Sunderland 22 16 43

Doing very well during the early stages of the season, this has raised hopes of a return to the Premier League, but they will need to be consistent from now until the end of the season if they are to give themselves the best chance of securing a top-two or top-six finish.

The Black Cats look set to be without Ballard for weeks, rather than days.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said: "He won't be available on Thursday.

"It's difficult to say how long he will be out exactly, probably two weeks at least. Maybe a little bit more."

He was substituted against Norwich City because of a muscle injury, and with this in mind, it's no real shock that he's set to spend some time out of action.

Sunderland have a difficult task against Blackburn Rovers

The Black Cats may not suffer from Ballard's absence that much if others can stay fit.

Trai Hume can start at right-back, with Luke O'Nien able to come into the centre to partner Chris Mepham.

And the Black Cats are still likely to be a very challenging opponent for Rovers, who will be keen to bounce back from a recent defeat.

John Eustace's side have been in decent form for a lot of the season though - and it would take a big effort to win three points at Ewood Park.

Le Bris' men will need to be on top form if they want to give themselves the best chance of securing another win.