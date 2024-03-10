Highlights Sunderland received further bad news amid their poor Championship form on Saturday.

Dan Ballard has a hamstring injury confirmed by boss Mike Dodds.

Ballard's injury severity remains uncertain, with a further assessment set to be made on Monday.

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds has confirmed that central defender Dan Ballard has suffered a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old started for the Black Cats in their Championship clash away at Southampton on Saturday afternoon, but it proved to be a miserable afternoon for he and his teammates.

Southampton v Sunderland

The Saints had taken the initiative and an early lead in the match, pouncing on a Sunderland side in dreadful form to go 1-0 ahead in the ninth minute had courtesy of Stuart Armstrong.

Things went from bad to worse for Sunderland on the 37th minute, when Adam Armstrong tucked away a penalty to give Southampton a 2-0 lead at half-time.

To Sunderland's credit, and Mike Dodds', the Black Cats rallied in the second half, getting back level thanks to two goals in ten minutes from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham just after the hour mark.

Things took a turn for the worst from there. In the same minute they equalised, Dan Ballard was forced off the pitch with injury, and in the final 20 or so minutes of the game, Southampton went on to score their third and fourth goals respectively, courtesy of a Joe Rothwell brace.

Mike Dodds confirms Dan Ballard injury

Naturally, after the full-time whistle, interim boss Dodds was quizzed on Dan Ballard regarding his early exit from the pitch.

Whilst he was not aware yet of the extent of the injury, Dodds confirmed further bad news for the Black Cats amid their miserable run of results, explaining that the 24-year-old had sustained a hamstring injury.

"Dan tried to play on, I don't want to add any fuel to the fire because at this point I don't actually know," Dodds explained, via the Sunderland Echo.

"He's come off with a hamstring injury, which isn't great.

"I don't want to comment at the moment whether it is minor or major because he'll come in and be assessed on Monday.

"He's strapped at the moment and he's OK within himself at the moment, he's not overly panicked but we'll have to see. We'll just have to wait and see."

Dan Ballard's 2023/24 Championship stats, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 34 Started 34 Goals 3 Assists 0 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 0 Tackles won (per 90) 0.86 Duels won (per 90) 5.41 Aerial duels won (per 90) 2.80 Interceptions (per 90) 0.80 Blocked (per 90) 0.27 Recoveries (per 90) 6.04 Dribbled past (per 90) 0.33 Stats correct as of 10/03/24

How long will Dan Ballard be out for?

Whilst a hamstring injury is never a good thing, whether or not it proves to be a minor or major hamstring injury will have Sunderland sweating.

Indeed, the difference between the two is stark, particularly in terms of recovery time.

According to the NHS, a minor hamstring pull or tear (grade 1) can take just a few days to heal, whereas a muscle tear (grade 2) hamstring injury can take weeks or months to recover from.

The Black Cats will certainly be hoping Ballard has only suffered the former and that he does not miss too much time.

The 24-year-old has been a relative mainstay in the Sunderland defence so far this season, clocking up 34 Championship appearances to date.

Sunderland's next match is up against QPR next Saturday, but the Black Cats do not play Cardiff away until the 29th, by which point Ballard could be fit again providing his injury is not a major one.

Only time will tell on this one.