Last season was a disappointing campaign for Sunderland and a summer of change is already well underway at the Stadium of Light.

The 2023/24 season saw the sacking of Michael Beale in February and a protracted search for a new boss since then, which has only just concluded with the appointment of former Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris.

Naturally, supporters' attention will now turn to who the club plans to bring into the playing department to bolster the squad, but there may be outgoings to contend with before that.

Crystal Palace eye Sunderland pair

Two players actively being linked with moves away from the Black Cats are Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham and their mooted departures are likely to continue gathering pace throughout the summer.

It was revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that Crystal Palace are interested in bringing in Sunderland midfielder Bellingham as one of their top summer targets and are working hard on a potential deal.

Romano stated that the 18-year-old's future depends heavily on the player's decision, so it could be down to Le Bris to convince him that the project he is building is worth staying for.

Palace's snooping around the Stadium of Light does not end there though, as they also have their eyes on Jack Clarke as a replacement for Michael Olise, with the latter reportedly on his way to Bayern Munich.

The Eagles have also been credited with an interest in Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, so the Black Cats may hope Palace's eyes are drawn more to Gnonto if they are to have the best chance of holding on to Clarke.

Jack Clarke price tag revealed

Palace are not alone in their Clarke interest, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also reported to be keen on the winger.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that any interested party will likely need to spend £25-£30million to prize the 23-year-old away from the Stadium of Light.

It is thought that Sunderland are keen to hold onto the starlet, and it seems that the price tag has been set to reflect that.

Although Wolves are believed to have set a limit of £20million for Clarke, his 15 goals and four assists from the wing last season mean that clubs may still see him as value for money at the Black Cats' asking price.

Key detail in failed Will Still pursuit revealed

Prior to the appointment of Le Bris, former Reims boss Will Still was long thought to be the frontrunner for the main gig at the Stadium of Light.

That move, however, fell apart at the final stages and Still instead opted to join French side Lens.

It was initially believed, and widely reported, that the sticking point had been the perceived lack of ambition in Still's eyes and backroom staffing issues, but it has since been revealed that those inside the Championship club believe that the real driving motivation was that Lens offered a more substantial financial package to the 31-year-old coach.

Whatever the reason, Still - one of the hottest young management prospects in the European game - will not be taking charge of Sunderland at the start of next season. The decision-makers at the Stadium of Light will hope that Le Bris gets off to a good start, as the failure to appoint Still may become a sticking point for supporters if they believe the club were priced out of their top target too easily.