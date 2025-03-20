Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has withdrawn from the England U21 squad through injury.

Confirmed via the Black Cats' club website on Thursday, the 22-year-old picked up an injury during Saturday's 3-0 away defeat at Coventry City.

Cirkin was withdrawn after 69 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and was replaced by Jenson Seelt in what was another frustrating day at the office for Regis Le Bris' side, having entered that game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Preston North End.

Sunderland potentially handed Dennis Cirkin blow amid England reveal

As revealed via the club website, Cirkin will no longer link up with Lee Carsley's England U21 squad due to an injury setback.

It was his first Three Lions call-up since representing England at Under-19 level in 2021, having also represented his country at Under-20, Under-18, Under-17 and Under-16 level in the past.

Sunderland have confirmed that Cirkin will now undergo further assessments by the club's medical staff, and that further updates on his condition will be provided in due course.

England's Under-21s take on France at Lorient's Stade Du Moustoir on Friday night, before returning to home soil to take on Portugal at The Hawthorns on Monday evening.

Regis Le Bris will be down to the bare bones if Cirkin has picked up significant injury problem

Cirkin has been in excellent form for Sunderland this season, and has established himself as a key member of Le Bris' starting XI.

A real attacking outlet down the left-side, he's played an important role when it comes to sharpening the Black Cats' cutting edge this term, with his 38 shots ranking him in the top 97.1 percentile of Championship left-backs so far this season - per FotMob.

Dennis Cirkin's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 20 March) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Touches in opp. box Duels won Avg. match rating 34 3 2 81 192 7.1/10

Therefore, with just eight games of the season to go, should Cirkin have picked up a significant issue, then there's a genuine chance that he may play no further part in Sunderland's Premier League promotion push.

If that is to be the case, then Le Bris is going to have to place his trust in some fringe options, at a left-back spot that was already dealing with injury problems prior to Cirkin's issue.

Aji Alese suffered a broken leg in January, and has already been confirmed as missing the rest of the season. Seelt is a centre-back by trade, whilst Leo Hjelde is comfortable operating in central defence or at full-back, and he was handed a shock start at left-back by Le Bris over Cirkin away at Sheffield Wednesday in February.

However, the Norwegian has also been suffering with a slight injury issue, but he is expected to be fully fit once the international break has concluded.

As such, Le Bris may well be forced to put round pegs in square holes on the left side of his defence should Cirkin miss an extended amount of time, as Wearsiders everywhere can only sit and pray for good news for their standout defender.