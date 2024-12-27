Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland are among a clutch of clubs in a seeming transfer race for highly-rated Chelsea prospect Harvey Vale, who could be poised to leave Stamford Bridge in the January window.

That's according to a recent update from GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, who reported interest from Sunderland alongside Anderlecht and Herenveen via his X account on Sunday evening.

Sunderland are very much in the Championship promotion hunt this term, having sustained their credentials following a blistering start to the campaign under popular French boss Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats endured a testing winless run throughout November but have rediscovered their form in the winter period, and they're yet to lose in December after claiming victories over the likes of Stoke City, Swansea and Norwich.

This upturn has lifted Sunderland up to fourth place and to within four points of league leaders Leeds United, while the eight-point advantage over seventh-place Middlesbrough means they're in with a strong chance at finishing inside the top-six come the end of the campaign and are an attractive proposition for transfer targets in the January window, too.

Sunderland AFC among clubs interested in Chelsea FC's Harvey Vale

According to Jacobs, Sunderland are interested in Vale. However, they're not alone on that front, as the 21-year-old is also reportedly being courted by Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Heerenveen of the Netherlands.

It's not yet outright clear just what kind of deal Sunderland are seemingly trying to broker, although one could imagine the Mackems will likely be interested in acquiring the prospect on a permanent basis.

Earlier this month, a report from Mail Sport disclosed that Vale, who has featured for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League this term, is attracting interest from both Championship and overseas suitors ahead of a potential January exit.

The report described that a permanent departure is the most likely outcome for Vale, who is currently set to see his contract with the club run down at the end of the season and there appears to be little chance of his terms being renewed.

That could open the door for Sunderland, who, headed by a youth-centred recruitment strategy from owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman in particular, have had the Championship's youngest squad by measure of average age every season since their return to the second-tier from League One in 2022.

During that time, they haven't been entirely reliant on loan players, though some, such as Manchester United's Amad Diallo, have shone on Wearside and subsequently proved hard to replace.

Instead, Sunderland have primarily purchased young players, either domestically or from more underappreciated overseas markets with the sustainable strategy of buying low and eventually selling high at a significant profit.

Chelsea FC's Harvey Vale would be a shrewd signing for Sunderland AFC

Should Sunderland pull the deal off, Vale would represent an extremely shrewd pick-up at the Stadium of Light.

He's still only 21, but enjoyed an extremely fruitful loan spell on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers last time out, where his dynamism and versatility up and down the left-hand side earned him many plaudits.

Harvey Vale's 23/24 League One stats for Bristol Rovers, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 5 Chances created 45 Successful crosses 48 Successful dribbles 36 Tackles won 62 Interceptions 33

Arguably most at home as an attack-minded left-wing back, Vale can sit deeper in a four but made his name in Chelsea's academy as a left-sided winger, while he can also play centrally either in a double pivot or further forward in the number 10 role.

Such positional flexibility and at such a young age earmarks him as an extremely attractive proposition for an outfit somewhat lacking in strength in depth, and the long-term upside with Vale is also cause for real excitement.

At present, Vale would bolster Sunderland's left flank, which is somewhat lacking in cutting edge following long-term injuries to both Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle.

His direct running and energy, coupled with creativity and excellent crossing ability, mean he should be able to make the step-up to the Championship with ease, having briefly turned out in the second-tier during an unsuccessful loan spell with Hull City back in the 2022/23 season.

That shouldn't count too much against Vale, though, as the former England youth international proved his worth in senior football the following year with Rovers and now appears to have an extremely bright future in the game, which could just take shape in the North East.