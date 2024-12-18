Former Sunderland stalwart Gary Owers has sung the praises of Black Cats academy products Tommy Watson and Chris Rigg, amid transfer interest in the talented starlets.

The 17-year-old Rigg has caught the eye while plying his trade for Regis Le Bris' side this term, while his latest notable contribution in the Championship arrived on Saturday afternoon, when he assisted Jobe Bellingham's winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 comeback triumph over Swansea City.

As per the Shields Gazette, the teenager's exploits had already attracted interest from Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the current campaign.

A more recent report from Football Insider revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers were also keen on Rigg, but added that the current Black Cats star will want to move to a "bigger" club than Wolves, when he decides on his eventual Stadium of Light exit.

Chris Rigg 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 20 Starts 19 Pass accuracy % 79.8 Chances created 28 Expected assists (xA) 1.49 Assists 1 Shots 31 Shots on target 9 Expected goals (xG) 4.43 Goals 3

Meanwhile, fellow Academy of Light graduate Tommy Watson recently impressed when he scored a brace during a 2-1 win over Stoke City earlier this month, but he has subsequently suffered a two-month injury setback, after damaging his ankle and knee.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Premier League side Brighton made bids on transfer deadline day last summer, in an effort to land the 18-year-old's services.

Owers praises Rigg and Watson

The former Black Cats midfielder said: "I noticed Tommy Watson scored two against Stoke and Chris Rigg was grabbing headlines last season.

"I think it’s great for the club as they’ve built a reputation for producing young players.

"More importantly, I think it’s great for the supporters who really associate with young players coming through.

"They play without any fear.

"Hopefully we can keep them because, often at this level, anyone that shows any signs of any talent often leaves."

Black Cats will hope to retain Rigg and Watson amid promotion push

Saturday's victory at Swansea sees the Black Cats sitting fourth in the Championship table, and just two points behind Leeds United, who occupy the second of two automatic promotion spots.

Boss Le Bris, who joined last summer, has clearly galvanised the North East outfit, who are currently looking at their best ever chance to get promoted back to the Premier League, after suffering relegation from the top-flight back in 2017.

But in order to complete a successful promotion push, the Black Cats will have to retain their finest talents, so the Stadium of Light faithful will join Owers in hoping that both Rigg and Watson remain on Wearside during the January transfer window.