Sunderland have set a €30 (£25) million asking price for Chris Rigg ahead of growing transfer interest in the 17-year-old.

According to Caught Offside, the midfielder is attracting further attention from the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Manchester City and Brighton have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

Speculation over the player’s future has been a consistent theme of this season, with Rigg cementing himself as a key part of Régis Le Bris’ side.

The youngster has featured in 13 of the team’s opening 14 league fixtures, contributing three goals, with the team fighting for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Rigg - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (8) 2 (0) 2024-25 13 (12) 3 (0) As of November 8th

Sunderland set Chris Rigg asking price

Sunderland are bracing themselves for potential January transfer window interest in Rigg, and have set a £25 million asking price for the player.

It was initially reported by Football Insider that Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea are interested in the player. The most concrete reports recently came from The Sun, suggesting that Crystal Palace are plotting a £20m move.

But those clubs will face stiff competition in the race for Rigg’s signature, should he move on from the Stadium of Light, with eight other teams eyeing the player.

The youngster has a contract until the summer of 2027, giving the Black Cats a strong negotiating position going into the new year.

However, the pull of a possible move up to the Premier League could be quite tempting for Rigg at this stage of his career.

Sunderland will be hoping that the consistent game time he’s receiving in the Championship can play a role in convincing him to commit his future to the club.

Le Bris’ side are pushing for promotion to the top flight, which could also help persuade his thinking towards staying with the Wearside outfit.

Rigg’s three goals have come in narrow wins over Middlesbrough and Luton Town, as well as a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, highlighting his importance to the side.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland’s winning form has hit a stumbling block in the last week, with the team drawing their last two fixtures.

Nonetheless, the Black Cats remain top of the Championship table, sitting two points clear of second place Sheffield United.

Leeds United, in third, are four points behind, giving them a cushion over the chasing pack going into the November international break after this weekend.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against managerless Coventry City, who made the decision to part ways with Mark Robins earlier this week, with the game kicking-off on Saturday at 3pm.

Chris Rigg’s future will be a big test for Sunderland

Sunderland have built a model based on giving young players opportunities and then selling them off for major profit once they’ve built up a strong career.

Rigg is an academy product and a key part of the team at the age of just 17, so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting a lot of interest.

Sunderland’s model will be given a real test in January if offers arrive for Rigg, as Le Bris will surely be keen to hold onto him no matter the potential fee, due to his importance to the side in their promotion push.

Promotion could be a deciding factor in helping to convince him to stay too, so the club may want to hold out until the summer before making any big decisions over the teenager’s future.