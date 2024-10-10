Key Takeaways United faces internal issues affecting performance.

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg is attracting plenty of attention after an emphatic start to the season. One of the interested parties is Manchester United, but the teenager must be very cautious if he's to explore a potential move to Old Trafford.

It's every child's dream to play for an elite club like Manchester United, so having the opportunity to do it at just 17 would be an unbelievable feat for Rigg. However, the youngster must consider the current situation at the club, and whether a move to Old Trafford would be wise soon.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure, as United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a dismal start to the season. With so much uncertainty off the pitch, it seems to be seeping into performance on the pitch, unsettling the squad. For this reason, young Rigg might want to steer clear.

The current issues at Manchester United

After such a promising summer, it looks like it's going to be the same old story at Old Trafford this season. Jim Ratcliffe's takeover of the club promised a fresh start for the sleeping giants, but results on the pitch have been anything but that.

Ten Hag was rewarded with a new deal in the summer, thanks to his excellent FA Cup win. This looks like it could be the wrong decision though, as fan frustration is beginning to grow once again, after months of optimism. Of course, with all these dealings off the pitch, some of the side effects are bound to spill onto the players, which has been evident.

Whilst Manchester United will always be regarded as one of, if not the biggest club in the world, the dealings inside the club are currently bound to hurt the ability to sign new players. This is why the young Sunderland star should consider biding his time, rather than jumping head-first into the deep end with a move to United.

The club is currently a very unsettled place, which could have a seriously detrimental impact on Rigg. The pressure cooker that is Manchester United, coupled with a manager who is coming under serious fire every day is bound to make it a tough atmosphere for any professional, let alone a 17-year-old.

Chris Rigg stats at Sunderland 24/25 (FotMob) Apps Starts Goals Assist Yellow cards Average rating 9 8 2 0 3 6.89

Sunderland are finally looking in good shape to bid for their Premier League return this season, and Rigg is a key component in their system. Having bedded in gradually over the last two seasons, this campaign has seen the teenage sensation become a crucial member of the first team.

He's settled in an environment that he knows well. There is a real feel-good factor around the Stadium of Light, which is the complete opposite of the vibe around the red side of Manchester at the moment. Being a one-club-man for all of his short career so far will have helped Rigg adapt to senior football at such a young age.

The buzz around Wearside, coupled with the ambition and passion of an enormous fanbase behind them, has created an environment in which the midfielder has thrived. There's a real belief that the Black Cats can finally get back to the promised land under Regis Le Bris, and Rigg will want to play a part in that promotion bid.

Having been at Sunderland through all of his career so far, the young hotshot will be feeling very settled, which will only continue to play a part in his excellent performances. The 17-year-old knows he's a key part of Le Bris' plans, and his style of football brings the best out of Rigg in return.

Rigg must be very cautious of Manchester United move

Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed United, it would be fair to say that transfers haven't exactly been the Red Devils' best work. Very few have kicked on and been a success at Old Trafford, with even fewer of Ten Hag's deals turning out to be successful signings.

This will be in Rigg's mind, as the world is his oyster at 17 years old. The teenager is under no pressure to make a move anytime soon, especially with how well his career is taking off at Sunderland. The wise choice would be to remain at the Stadium of Light this season, and then look for a move if Sunderland fail to gain promotion.

With the serious level of pressure mounting around Ten Hag, the squad, and the new ownership, joining Manchester United seems like an extremely risky move for someone so young. All it takes is one small thing to obliterate someone's confidence, which could happen if Rigg enters the tense situation in Manchester.

Whilst Rigg would be a real coup for United, he must look at the bigger picture. If the form he's displayed at Sunderland continues, other opportunities will come calling. Of course, joining a club as large as Manchester United is an exciting prospect for any player, but the pros and cons must be weighed up before making such a risky move.