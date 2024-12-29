Sunderland ace Chris Rigg is set to miss the next fortnight of Championship action due to an ankle injury, news which is a blow for the high-flying Black Cats.

The 17-year-old has played a key role in his side's promotion push so far, and has notched a return of four goals and one assist in 22 second tier appearances.

Chris Rigg 2024/25 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 22 Starts 21 Pass accuracy % 80.4 Expected assists (xA) 1.58 Assists 1 Expected goals (xG) 4.78 Goals 4

He has been in particularly good form of late, and got himself on the scoresheet when the Black Cats drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day, while the teenager also created an assist during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Swansea City earlier this month.

Sunderland's Rigg set for two weeks on the sidelines

As reported by Alan Nixon, Rigg jarred his ankle late on at Blackburn on Boxing Day, and left Ewood Park in a protective boot, while he is now set to sit out the next few games for the Black Cats amid his recovery.

News of the 17-year-old's injury will concern the Stadium of Light faithful, as the North East side take on Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, before hosting fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United on New Year's Day.

Regis Le Bris and co may particularly miss Rigg's services on 1st January, as their clash with the Blades, who defeated them last month, could already prove decisive in the battle for a top-two spot.

The teenager's ability to deliver quality on the biggest occasions has already been proven twice this season, as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over local rivals Middlesbrough back in September, and he also scored during a 2-2 draw with current league leaders Leeds United in October.

But the Black Cats will now have to turn to a different hero to produce the goods over the next two weeks, courtesy of Rigg's unfortunate ankle problem.

Rigg injury may help ease transfer pressure

The only positive bi-product for the Black Cats regarding the starlet's injury, is that it will help stave off the threat of transfer advances for his services during the January window.

As per the Sunderland Echo, Rigg could have left the Stadium of Light last summer, as his club received interest from European footballing giants such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but opted to stay in Wearside due to Le Bris' ability to hand him regular playing time.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, the Black Cats have set a £20-£30m price tag for the 17-year-old's services, a sum which the giants of the game could view as a bargain.

But thanks to Rigg's current injury, perhaps the likes of Man United will now wait until the summer transfer window, before making their move to sign the teenager.

For now, though, Le Bris and co will mostly be concerned by the fact that the ace's absence could come as a blow to their promotion credentials, especially given the fact they have such a key encounter with the Blades on New Year's Day.