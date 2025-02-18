Carlton Palmer has urged Sunderland to chase a permanent deal for Chris Mepham, with the 27-year-old's contract expiring at AFC Bournemouth this summer.

According to transfer guru, Graeme Bailey, the Cherries are open to allowing a departure for Mepham at the end of this season. His current deal expires in June, but the South Coast club have the option to extend it by an additional year if they choose to do so.

The centre-back has enjoyed a stellar year so far at the Stadium of Light and has been a mainstay at the heart of defence for Regis Le Bris until recent weeks.

Bringing that air of experience alongside Luke O'Nien, it would be no surprise if Sunderland pushed to sign him on a permanent basis. However, their pursuit may ultimately depend on which division they find themselves in next season, as they currently trail the opposing sides in the hotly contested four-way promotion race while they are expected to face competition.

Carlton Palmer urges Sunderland to chase Mepham deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer expressed his admiration for Mepham's form at Sunderland and made it clear that Le Bris' side should pursue a deal for the Cherries man.

"Chris Mepham is expected to leave Bournemouth in the summer," said Palmer.

"The 27-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light. He was initially brought in to cover for the injured Dan Ballard but has played very well and has featured in 25 games for Sunderland this season.

Chris Mepham's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 18th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Percentile rank Tackles 1.32 49% Interceptions 1.07 59% Blocks 1.24 62% Clearances 5.69 65% Aerials won 3.22 66%

"They really like him, but at 27 years old, it isn't the usual mantra they follow when it comes to signing players. They usually go for young players, but you need some experience, and 27 isn't particularly old.

"The sporting director at Sunderland has come out and said there was a lot of competition for Mepham's signature. He is a great asset on the pitch and a great asset off it.

"We will have to see what direction Bournemouth go in. He is enjoying his time in the North East, and Sunderland will be in the play-offs - that is for sure. The Black Cats' sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, has hinted that he wants to make a permanent move for the 27-year-old at the end of the season. I think that is regardless of what league they're in.

"You 100% need to balance that youth with some senior players and, like I've said, he isn't old at the age of 27. I think it would be a good bit of business by Sunderland Football Club."

Chris Mepham can reassess at the conclusion of 2024-25

The last thing that Le Bris will want is Mepham to focus on his future rather than the task at hand.

Embroiled in a tight promotion race, the Frenchman needs his players to perform at their best every week. If the centre-back is focused on his future rather than the present, his form could suffer.

The summer will provide plenty of opportunities for him to decide the next move of his career and if Sunderland are in the Premier League they will be sure to welcome him back.

This won’t come without competition, and if he becomes a free agent, numerous Championship and top-tier clubs will be eager to secure his services.

But first he must help the Black Cats in their bid for second-tier success.