Sunderland's good run of form in the 2024-25 season continued on Saturday as they came from behind for the second successive game to beat Norwich City 2-1.

The man who scored the equaliser in the fixture was Daniel Ballard, and although he picked up a knock late in the game, the centre-back performed admirably.

Unfortunately, fitness problems have been a regular occurrence for Ballard, with injuries blighting his time at the Stadium of Light.

While the Arsenal academy graduate managed to feature in 44 games last season, he has struggled for consistent game time this campaign, mirroring the frustrations of his first year with the club in 2022-23.

However, this hasn't stopped interest arriving from the tier above with a whole host of clubs eager to secure his services, as per a report from TBR.

According to these sources, Aston Villa, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen on the defender, who has made 28 appearances for Northern Ireland.

Carlton Palmer raises Dan Ballard transfer concern

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Carlton Palmer gave his take on the rumoured interest in Ballard, and believes that the Black Cats will be hanging onto the defender at all costs.

"The Northern Irish international is having an outstanding season, and he is capable of operating as a central defender. He has shown his quality in the Championship and, without a doubt, has the ability to thrive in the Premier League," Palmer told Football League World.

Dan Ballard's Selected Sunderland AFC Stats 2024-25 - As Per Fotmob Appearances 12 Goals 2 Duels won per90 7.02 Aerial Duels won per90 4.71 Successful Passes per90 52 Stats Correct As Of December 23, 2024

"When so many clubs are interested in the player, your head does turn a little bit. He is only 25 years old, so he could prove a quality addition to any of those football clubs.

"Of course, you will want to play in the Premier League and, having bought him for £2 million, the figure they have put on his head is £20 million.

"There is always talk about the noisy neighbours, Newcastle United, but I can't see Sunderland letting him go to them.

"Clubs are going to be looking at all of their quality players. We know the way Sunderland operate - bringing players in like Dan Ballard for little money and, once they've flourished, looking to get £20 million.

"I can't see Sunderland letting any of their players go while they're still in contention for automatic promotion, unless somebody comes in and breaks the bank to get them.

"It will be worrying times for their manager going into the transfer window, with so many players coveted by Premier League clubs."

Sunderland need to retain Dan Ballard's services beyond the January transfer window

While the number of parties interested in Ballard is cause for concern, a contract running until 2028 will relieve some of the pressure.

This leaves them in a position where they don't have to sell the 25-year-old this January and a string of good performances heading into the summer will only increase his value.

In addition, he could be pivotal to their hopes of promotion as he can prove a real threat from set pieces as well as provide a strong resolve in defence.

Sunderland should therefore stick firm to whatever valuation they have for the Northern Irishman, as losing their number five mid-season could prove key in deciding that top two.