Sunderland AFC are serious contenders for promotion from the Championship this season.

The Black Cats enjoyed a fantastic first half to the season, having competed at the top of the table consistently.

Frenchman, Regis Le Bris arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer and has since filled the Sunderland faithful with excitement and hope for the future.

Le Bris' side currently sit fourth in the table and are just two points behind the automatic promotion places. Even if they do not finish inside the top two, they will certainly be considered one of the favourites for the play-offs if they are able to keep up their momentum.

Sunderland have recently showed that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Championship, as they managed to pull off the highly-anticipated signing of Enzo Le Fee on loan.

It was a real statement signing by the Black Cats, but it appears that their business is far from over this winter, as they have placed two Premier League strikers on their radar while they push for promotion to the top flight.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been identified as a Sunderland target

Ben Brereton Diaz is a wanted man in the Championship this January as Southampton look to trim their squad and make room for new signings. According to Sky Sports, Sunderland are among the clubs interested in the forward, with Sheffield United and Blackburn also keen.

Southampton are hoping for an obligation to buy him inserted into any deal that is made, and the report from Sky Sports claims that Sunderland are the only club to have indicated a willingness to agree to that obligation clause.

Ben Brereton Diaz's total Championship stats, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 213 53 20

Brereton Diaz is a proven goalscorer in the Championship, but has failed to get going at Southampton this season, so a move back to the second tier makes sense for all parties.

The Chile international would provide crucial competition for that number nine role under Regis Le Bris that has been occupied by Wilson Isidor in recent weeks, and could give them a huge advantage in their quest for promotion.

Alternatively, Tom Cannon could be a solid signing for Sunderland

Tom Cannon has certainly enjoyed his time on loan at Stoke City so far this season, having scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances, but it appears as though he could be set for a new challenge in the very near future.

It was first reported by journalist, Alan Nixon, that Sunderland, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Luton were all keen on signing Cannon ahead of the second half of the season.

Cannon's parent club, Leicester City, will be looking to get the best deal possible for their forward, and Alan Nixon reported on Tuesday morning (14th Jan), that Sheffield United were ready to go to £7 million to pull off a deal.

The bidding continued though, as Sunderland came in with a loan to buy offer for the player, with the club paying Leicester a total of £13 million if they are to get promoted. This bid was then matched by Sheffield United, so Cannon's next destination is currently a mystery and has turned into an intriguing bidding war between two promotion hopefuls.

Leicester are set to accept both deals and allow the forward to discuss his options with both clubs. If Sunderland lose out to Sheffield United, they should certainly prioritise Ben Brereton Diaz, as his goals could be crucial in their push for promotion to the Premier League.