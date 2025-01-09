Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham has been the subject of intense Premier League interest, with Crystal Palace serious admirers of the teenager.

According to talkSPORT, the Eagles are showing renewed interest in the midfielder, who is believed to be valued at £20m by the Black Cats.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old, with Football Transfers reporting that Bellingham would be allowed to leave if Sunderland received a suitable offer from a Premier League club.

However, the Wearsiders should not do business in January as the club could yield a greater fee in the summer. Furthermore, such a deal could derail the Black Cats' promotion ambitions.

Resisting potential Crystal Palace January approach could yield greater payday

If Palace were to cement their interest in Bellingham with a bid of £20m or higher, then the Black Cats may be tempted to cash in on the midfielder.

Sunderland signed the teenager from Birmingham City for a reported £3m in 2023, meaning they would be making a substantial profit on any potential deal.

However, the Wearsiders should think twice before accepting such an offer as there is bound to be more serious interest in the summer. A host of sides have been linked with Bellingham already, which means a bidding war could ensue at the end of the season.

Higher demand for the midfielder would mean that the Black Cats could demand a higher fee for the teenager, especially if clubs like Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur come calling.

If Sunderland were to achieve promotion this season, the 19-year-old's value would rise and the club's financial position would strengthen, meaning they could demand more money.

Jobe Bellingham January sale would dent Sunderland's promotion ambitions

While money is one of the factors around Bellingham's future, the defining one should be Sunderland's promotion aspirations. The Black Cats are well-placed to challenge for promotion and currently sit fourth and just three points behind table-topping Leeds United.

Selling Bellingham now would be the equivalent of the Wearsiders hitting the self-destruct button, with the midfielder a key part of the club's success this season.

The 19-year-old's performance levels have been consistently high and his ability to drive with the ball in tight areas has allowed Sunderland's forwards to flourish.

Bellingham has contributed some key goals and assists for the Black Cats this season and already has four goals and three assists to his name in the Championship.

The midfielder works hard for the team, with his statistics demonstrating that. He ranks particularly high for ground duels won, key passes and goal involvement compared to the rest of the second tier.

Losing such an influence could be catastrophic for the Black Cats, and it would be surprising if they were willing to lose one of their prized assets at this time of year.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 23 74 Goals 4 79 Expected goals (xG) 4.12 75 Assists 3 79 Ground duels won 144 90 Key passes 30 84 Goal involvement 7 82

While there is a lot of talk over Bellingham's future, Sunderland's resolve is yet to be tested, but that could all change during the current window.

However, it would be in the Black Cats' best interests to hold onto their star as they could end the season with promotion and a host of suitors.