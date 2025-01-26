Alex Pritchard was an influential presence at Sunderland and played a major role in the club's ascent from League One mediocrity to Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Black Cats' hierarchy made the bold decision to allow Pritchard to depart the club in 2024, with the midfielder securing a February move to fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

While many would have been expecting him to play a key role in the club's season, he only made nine appearances before leaving for Turkey.

Alex Pritchard was a key figure in Sunderland's side

Pritchard was always a player with immense talent, but having been plagued by injuries, he never quite hit the heights expected of him from a young age.

Having come through at Tottenham Hotspur, the midfielder played for a host of clubs before joining Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

After settling into the side, it became evident that Pritchard should not have been playing in the third tier of English football. The former Huddersfield Town man was instrumental in the hub of the Wearsiders' midfield and created openings with ease for the club's attackers.

Pritchard played a pivotal role in Sunderland's promotion and continued his impressive form in the Championship, where he notched a healthy four goals and six assists in the 2022/23 season.

Unfortunately, the following season did not go to plan for the Black Cats and after Tony Mowbray was sacked in December, rumours started circulating that Pritchard was set to leave the club.

Indeed, the rumours were true and Pritchard left the Stadium of Light to sign for Birmingham for an undisclosed fee and reunited with former boss Mowbray, who had recently taken the reins.

Pritchard's Birmingham stint was underwhelming

Birmingham's slide down the Championship table was already in motion when Pritchard signed for the club, but he was a player capable of halting the club's descent.

The 31-year-old's debut did not go to plan, with the midfielder playing the first half of the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion before being withdrawn for Jordan James.

Pritchard then endured a spell on the sidelines before making numerous substitute appearances, but his spell at the club was always stop start in nature.

By the time the midfielder had returned from injury, Mowbray had already temporarily stepped down as manager for medical reasons to add to the club's woes.

The midfielder's only contribution was an assist in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Hull City in March, as Pritchard failed to replicate the fine form he had once shown at the Stadium of Light.

Birmingham's win over Norwich City on the final day of the season was the only win Pritchard played in, with the 31-year-old making a five-minute cameo at the end of the match.

Pritchard left the club for Turkish side Sivasspor in the summer after a disappointing spell at St Andrew's that will not live long in the memory.

Alex Pritchard's 2023/24 Championship statistics (Sunderland & Birmingham City) - per SofaScore Appearances 32 Goals 1 Assists 6 Touches 33.8 Big chances created 7 Accurate passes per game 18.1 (82%)

Pritchard has left his mark on English football, having played for some of the country's most illustrious clubs, but his time in England ended on a sour note.

Sunderland and Birmingham supporters will have contrasting memories of the midfielder but, at 31 years of age, his career in English football might not be over yet.