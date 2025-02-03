This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland have had a relatively quiet transfer deadline day so far with their business being done early in the window.

The Black Cats have already brought in Enzo Le Fee on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy the midfielder if promotion is won, while Wilson Isidor's stay at the Stadium of Light was made permanent last week.

The impending arrival of Jayden Danns does offer supporters some hope that Regis Le Bris is still keen to improve his squad to ensure that they can keep pace with their promotion rivals, but Brighton & Hove Albion's interest in young star Tommy Watson will have brought new fears for the Wearsiders.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have rejected a £13m bid for the 18-year-old, which would have seen Simon Adingra move to the north-east from the Seagulls, and he will now see out the season in red-and-white.

Verdict made on Sunderland's decision to reject Watson bid

The Black Cats have a number of young stars in the squad, and there has been a lot of speculation surrounding their futures. But with the club in an incredibly strong place, there has been a desire to keep hold of these key stars.

Watson has been the subject of a lot of interest over the last few weeks, however, with 18 months left on his contract, the Wearsiders have been able to control the narrative of this particular saga.

Football League World has asked their Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jordan Newcombe, if he believes the club have made the correct decision to reject the offer for the teenager.

He told FLW: "I can’t lie, I'm very annoyed about this one. He should have been sold if I’m being totally honest.

"There are rumours that he has declined a contract as he wants more game time ahead of Mundle, which let's be honest, as Sunderland fans, we're not going to say that will happen.

"I don't rate Watson. Everyone's calling him the next Jack Clarke, it's just not the case. It’s a bit of a joke if I’m being quite honest. So, this one has annoyed me a little bit.

"I don't really rate him, but at the end of the day, I think £13m, even if it was with add-ons, I would still have taken it given his age as well. It's not that it's not that often you see someone around his age have an offer around the £13m mark.

"Personally, I don't think he's even worth that. I think he's worth around £7m-£8m, we were lucky to get £13m, but we were lucky to even get that bid and we should have taken it. It's probably the wrong call from Sunderland. I would have preferred Adingra, the player they were offering, as well as obviously the money which we have declined."

Jordan continued: "If they come in with another quick bid before he leaves, because I know he's travelled down, it would be great. If I'm being quite honest, I do really want him gone. He's going to be a bench warmer next season or even just sold on.

"If I'm quite honest, this is where I'd rather just get rid of him now and take the money and try and spend something tonight with it being transfer deadline day.

"So, I am a bit annoyed they should have sold Waston, and he should already be gone. It’s the wrong call, £13m is a great price to get rid of him."

Tommy Watson's Sunderland stats by competition 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 10 2 - Carabao Cup 1 - - Premier League 2 5 5 3

Sunderland look set to hold firm on Tommy Watson

Although there will be a desire to get a large fee for a player who is still relatively unproven, at this point in the window, Sunderland perhaps see this at the wrong time to sell.

Watson looked set on a move to the south coast, and has already travelled down to Brighton, but for now his future is set to be at the Stadium of Light, and he must prove to Le Bris why he should be given game time.

The 18-year-old has a bright future, and while Premier League football may be on hold for now, he can help his team win promotion to the top flight and show supporters why the Seagulls have targeted him.

An upgraded offer in the final hours of the window may just sway Sunderland's mind, but it seems like for now Watson will continue to be a Black Cats player.