Sunderland defender Ben Crompton is set to join National Leauge side Tamworth on loan for the rest of the season.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who revealed, via his Patreon account, that the 20-year-old would be leaving the Academy of Light for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Crompton actually played and scored against Tamworth on Tuesday evening for Sunderland's under-21s, who he is a regular for. The versatile defender who can play right across the backline, as per Nixon, started playing for the club's top youth team when he was just 18.

This will be the first loan move in the young career of Crompton - another one of the bright talents to have come from the Black Cats' youth system.

More to follow...