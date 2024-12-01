Scottish side Queen’s Park are eyeing a move for Sunderland youngster Ben Crompton ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the youngster is attracting attention from north of the border before the market reopens next month.

Crompton is currently on loan for a few games with National League side Tamworth, where he is looking to gain senior first-team experience for the first time in his career.

The defender is capable of competing at right-back or centre-back, but has yet to receive any kind of look in by the Sunderland senior side.

Sunderland defender attracting January interest from Scotland

Crompton is currently on a month-long loan at Tamworth, but could be available for a further move in the January window, with a view to competing at a higher level.

It has been reported that Queen’s Park have turned their attention to the 20-year-old, and could offer him a route to game time in the Scottish Championship.

The Glasgow-based club, who are in the second tier of Scottish football, are aiming to secure promotion to the Premiership this season, and currently sit fifth in the table.

Crompton is likely to be available for another move once his temporary deal with Tamworth expires, and would surely relish the opportunity to play at a higher level after being unable to make an impact with Sunderland at senior level.

He is not a part of Régis Le Bris’ first-team plans currently, with the Wearside outfit competing for promotion to the Premier League this season and plenty more experienced players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Even with a number of defensive injuries in the squad in recent weeks, Crompton has not been given an opportunity to show what he can do, leading to a move to Tamworth on a temporary, short-term basis.

Ben Crompton sealing Queen's Park move would be a good deal for all parties

Getting Crompton a move to the Championship in Scotland could be just what he needs to get a fresh start in his career.

A National League loan on a short-term deal isn’t going to do him much good in the long run, and it’s clear he needs greater senior experience than that.

A loan for the entirety of the second half of the campaign would be good, and could help him settle into a better senior role.

It’s obvious he’s not a part of the Sunderland first team plans right now, so this could be a deal that suits all parties, and it could give the versatile right-sided defender a platform for a permanent Black Cats exit in the summer of 2025.