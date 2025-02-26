Sunderland have stuttered recently in the race for automatic promotion, with a run of one win in four games coming at the wrong time for Regis Le Bris.

However, you can be sure the Black Cats won’t give up, as they look to chip away at the eight-point advantage Sheffield United hold over them right now.

Championship Table (as of 25/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

Yet, to do that, Sunderland must have a strong end to the season, so news that Dan Ballard is facing two months out, and Enzo Le Fee is set to miss six weeks, is not what Le Bris needed.

Sunderland’s squad will be tested once more

Ballard has been an impressive performer for the Wearside outfit since he joined from Arsenal in 2022.

He is a clear example of what the recruitment team at Sunderland want to do, as they identified him as an exciting young talent who could develop and improve, and there’s now talk that he is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, with his value around the £20m mark.

But this campaign has been a frustrating one for the Northern Ireland international, as he hasn’t played as regularly as he would’ve wanted, with injuries disrupting his progress.

In his absence, Chris Mepham will step in, and the Welsh international has proven that he is a capable defender at this level, so he will slot in alongside Luke O’Nien with ease.

Behind those two, though, Sunderland lack depth, and losing a player who can dominate strikers physically in the way that Ballard does, is a real setback.

Enzo Le Fee’s spark will be missed in the final third

When Sunderland brought Le Fee to the club in January, it was a signing that made the rest of the league take note.

And, whilst he has only contributed one goal and one assist in his eight games so far, there have been many moments of technical brilliance that show why Le Fee is so highly-rated.

Therefore, he will be missed, as he has an eye for a pass that few in the team can match, and he can also help control the game.

If there is any consolation for Sunderland, the fact Romain Mundle is now back fit, and Tommy Watson isn't far away, means they do now have more attacking options, even if the youngsters have different qualities to Le Fee.

Sunderland need to build momentum during the run-in

If a top two finish doesn’t happen, Sunderland must end the season well to ensure they go into the play-offs in high spirits.

Realistically, they are going to come in the top four, which will guarantee a second leg at the Stadium of Light, but Le Bris will want his side hitting their stride when it matters.

The Sunderland fan base is passionate and emotional, and whilst that’s generally a positive, it can become an issue for some players when things aren’t going well.

With that in mind, it’s vital the players use that energy in a way that can help them, as if everyone is pulling together in the same direction, the supporters can make a difference, whether it’s at home or on the road.

Related Exclusive: £10m+ price-tag touted for Sunderland AFC star that has impressed Leeds United, Spurs Carlton Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World about Sunderland's in-form frontman Wilson Isidor, who is attracting interest as of late

After all their hard work up to this point, Sunderland must not let this opportunity of reaching the Premier League slip away.

Successful teams will navigate their way through moments of adversity, and the question is now whether Sunderland can do just that.

They followed the heartbreaking late loss to Leeds with a dull defeat to Hull, and now they’re going to have to do without Ballard and Le Fee for the run-in. So, they’re going through a very difficult patch, but Le Bris and the team have to make sure it’s not the hard luck story that defines their season.