Sky Sports pundit Dan Bardell believes Aston Villa could find it hard to sign Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham because of his links to Birmingham City.

He made these comments to Villa News, following reports that Unai Emery's side have taken an interest in the Black Cats' key man.

Bellingham has been a key player for the club since his arrival in the summer of 2023, starting regularly under Tony Mowbray and featuring heavily under other managers as well, including current boss Regis Le Bris.

He hasn't been a key player in every game this season, and he even suffered the low of being sent off in a winnable game against Queens Park Rangers earlier this term.

But he has also enjoyed some brilliant moments, scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland AFC (All competitions) Appearances 18 Goals 3 Assists 3 (Figures correct as of December 17th, 2024)

Because of older brother Jude and the fact he has been a key player at the Stadium of Light for some time now, clubs are always likely to have eyes on him.

Journalist reveals potential Aston Villa barrier in Jobe Bellingham pursuit

One factor that works in the Black Cats' favour is the fact his contract doesn't expire until 2028.

And in terms of Villa's interest, journalist Bardell would be surprised if the Midlands club were able to secure a full agreement for him.

He said: "I just can’t see him making that move.

"He and his family are Birmingham City fans and even though Villa would be a great move for his development, after seeing what Morgan Rogers has done, I just can’t see him making that move.

"It just isn’t ‘Brand Bellingham’, even for his brother, to play for Villa. It would be interesting to see that deal happen, but I honestly think those Blues links will see him go elsewhere."

Jobe Bellingham may not benefit from Aston Villa move

The Rogers comparison is a valid one.

It wasn't clear whether he was going to get into Villa's team straight away following his move from the Championship.

But he has become a very important player and has thrived under Emery, which could potentially tempt Bellingham to make the same move if a deal can be struck.

However, there are no guarantees that Bellingham will be able to replicate what Rogers has done and with the Black Cats man winning plenty of game time at the moment, moving on would be a risk.

And a move to Villa Park wouldn't go down well with Bluenoses either.