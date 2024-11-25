Premier League trio Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United reportedly sent scouts to run the rule over Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg last Saturday.

TBR Football believe the trio and others all had transfer spies in attendance at The Den, when the Black Cats took on Millwall in the English capital.

Rigg, who has started regularly for the Wearside outfit this season, was in the starting lineup once again and played the full game against Neil Harris' side.

He looked set to be part of a winning team at The Den, with Aaron Connolly's goal separating the teams for much of the game.

But Femi Azeez struck in stoppage time to prevent the Black Cats from winning three precious points.

This is a blow for Rigg, who will be keen to see his side secure a return to the Premier League, but he is continuing to win valuable game time at a senior level.

Impressing already this season, scoring important goals against the likes of Middlesbrough and Leeds United during the 2024/25 campaign, he will be keen to continue making a difference in the final third.

The 17-year-old didn't put in his best performance last weekend, but the fact he's holding his own at a senior level at such a young age is impressive, especially in a tough division like the Championship.

Chris Rigg's performance v Millwall (Statistics source: Sofascore) Sofascore rating 6.4 Touches 50 Passing accuracy (%) 53% Shots 0 Total duels won 4/11 Possession lost 24

And if he can perform well consistently in the coming months, it may only be a matter of time before he ends up leaving the Stadium of Light, though many Black Cats fans will be hoping that he stays put for the foreseeable future.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 - and that has put Regis Le Bris' side in a strong negotiating position ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal and Spurs scout Chris Rigg

TBR Football have reported that the Gunners and Spurs both made the trip to The Den to see Rigg in action, but they weren't the only teams that were present in the English capital.

Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham also had scouts there to watch the player, according to the same report.

Palace have had a lot of joy in the Championship market in recent years, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze coming from second-tier teams.

The Irons, meanwhile, recruited Crysencio Summerville from Leeds in the summer, and they may return to the second-tier market again.

The Gunners and Tottenham may be in the best position to recruit him though, considering the pair are likely to have a decent amount of money to spend in the next window or two.

Chris Rigg must continue focusing on Sunderland AFC

Rigg will be flattered by the interest he's receiving.

It wouldn't be a surprise if that became a bit of a distraction for him - because he has seemingly generated plenty of interest in his signature.

As one of the most talented footballers in the country, he needs the right people around him to make the right decisions and to keep him grounded.

Right now, he just needs to focus on his current team, where he's getting plenty of game time.

Winning game time is more important for him than anything else during the early stages of his career - and he will need to think carefully if an offer for him is accepted in January.