Sunderland's 2024-25 season has so far surpassed the expectations of any Mackem as they're fighting it out with some of the division's top sides.

Sitting in fourth place, only Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United are ahead of them, with the quartet of sides separated by just three points.

Championship Table 1st-4th Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +17 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50

Regis Le Bris has to be proud of the job he has done but will know that the January market is crucial if they want to stay in touch.

For Sunderland, the key focus will be player retention, as this season's success inevitably attracts interest in their top talents.

However, there are still issues to address within their squad as well, so at Football League World we have taken a look at two scenarios that Le Bris will be desperate to avoid this January.

Losing either Jobe Bellingham or Chris Rigg

Inevitably, the potential January departure of either Chris Rigg or Jobe Bellingham is going to be a topic that arises in many a conversation for Sunderland fans.

The teenage duo have been sensational in the Black Cats team, and have attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

In November, it was reported that Rigg had received offers last summer from Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich. However, he chose to remain at Sunderland.

It is now understood that Rigg has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, but, as is often the case in football, things can change quickly if an irresistible offer comes along.

Bellingham doesn't appear to have quite the same stance, but the club seem desperate to keep the 19-year-old until the summer, as per The Sun.

If either were to leave, it would be a significant setback for Le Bris, who has placed considerable trust in the duo, with the pair having started 44 games between them.

In what could be a decisive few months, Rigg's and Bellingham's presence is crucial as they could be the leading figures to help Sunderland secure promotion. Therefore, a strict stance is needed from the club with regards to either player leaving in January.

Anthony Patterson departs

Alongside his teenage counterparts, Anthony Patterson is a player that is of major interest to several clubs.

According to various outlets, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Spurs were all keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who has been in fine form this season.

Since the Black Cats' 2021-22 promotion campaign, he has been the main man in goal and has received praise comparing him to former Mackem, Jordan Pickford.

This makes the interest unsurprising and if they were to lose Patterson in this window, it could have a damning effect on their promotion hopes.

One element that will please Sunderland fans is that recent reports have stated that the club are confident Patterson will remain in January.

However, as mentioned earlier, nothing is certain, and a move could still be possible if a goalkeeper position opens up in the Premier League later in the window.

Supporters of the Wearside club will be hoping this isn't the case, and if they can retain Patterson, Bellingham and Rigg it will mark a fine window.